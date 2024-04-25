Zion Williamson Injury Update: Will the Pelicans Star Return Against Game 3 vs Thunder?

The New Orleans Pelicans, who are currently 0-2 down against the Oklahoma City Thunder, probably won't see Zion Williamson return from a hamstring strain during their Western Conference playoff series.

According to Shams Charania from The Athletic and Stadium on Run It Back on FanDuel TV, the Pelicans would need to make it beyond the first round to expect Williamson back in the game realistically.

"Zion Williamson is hopeful of making a comeback as the playoffs advance... However, in my opinion, it will take a first-round victory by the Pelicans to pave the way for his return," stated Charania.

What Happened With Zion Williamson?

Despite injuring his left hamstring during the Pelicans' play-in tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers, Williamson's absence didn't hinder the team's success. They managed to secure a spot in the playoffs by defeating the Sacramento Kings in a play-in match on Friday.

In the Pelicans' game against the Lakers, Williamson felt the onset of his injury late in the fourth quarter as he scored a point-tying basket against Lakers' Anthony Davis, taking his total points to 40.

The Pelicans were attempting an 18-point comeback at the time. Shortly after the Lakers called a timeout, Williamson indicated that he needed to leave the game.

"It was massively frustrating, particularly at that stage of the match," acknowledged Williamson. "However, my teammates pulled through and we are in the playoffs. That's still exciting. I'm thrilled for them and hope to join them on the court soon."

To get back on the court, Williamson emphasized he must meet specific standards through ongoing tests. After reaching a particular baseline, he needs to pass further assessments.

Williamson's Playoff Prospects and Pelicans' Postseason Return

In response to a query about his potential return this postseason, Williamson asserted, "It's feasible... It is an absolute possibility. However, the condition is that I must pass the tests, return to my normal state, and hopefully I will be back in action."

The Pelicans announced last Wednesday that an MRI had affirmed Williamson's left hamstring strain, and he would undergo another examination in approximately two weeks.

Despite a significant 18-point lag against the Lakers, the Pelicans managed to level the score at 95 just as Williamson suffered his injury.

The Pelicans clinched their place in the playoffs as the No. 8 seed by triumphing over the Sacramento Kings. This marks the team's first venture into the postseason since the 2021-22 season.

In his NBA career, Williamson has yet to feature in a playoff game. A Jones fracture in his right foot necessitating surgery had sidelined him during the 2021-22 season.

The two-time All-Star recorded a career-best by appearing in 70 games this regular season. He topped the Pelicans' scoring chart with an average of 22.9, while also finishing second in rebounds (5.8) and assists (5.0).

