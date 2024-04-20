Jason Kelce’s OFFICIAL STATEMENT on His Lost Super Bowl Ring One Week After New Heights Live

Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce lost his Super Bowl ring during New Heights Live last week. The former revealed the same during the latest episode of the New Heights podcast. Recently, when talking about the same, Jason Kelce made an official statement reflecting on his loss.

What Did Jason Kelce Say About His Lost Super Bowl Ring?

If we look back at Jason's statement while revealing the news of the lost Super Bowl ring, it appears he laughed it off. The former NFL center recently reacted to a tweet, and his statement looks more serious. The New Heights' official Twitter account shared the segment from the podcast where Jason shares the news.

Also Read: Jason Kelce DOES NOT Wear Underwear and Here's Why Former Eagles' Star Finds It 'Unnecessary and Problematic'

"We might’ve taken the “Jason lost his ring” bit too far this time," the New Heights tweet said in the caption. Jason went ahead replying to the tweet and shared his emotions about the situation. Interestingly, the former Eagles star also expressed how he feels the New Heights team has been careless.

"I truly did not think the ring would go missing, still not sure how the New Heights team could have been so careless as to let this happen. I fully blame Jets Jake, he is the last person who saw it. I know from watching countless Law and Orders that means a whole lot," Jason said in his tweet. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Super Bowl ring still remains lost, and when Jason revealed losing it in the first place, Travis Kelce was obviously not happy about it. In fact, he couldn't believe that Jason lost such a precious thing. "What did you expect to happen? You're such a f****ng imbecile. God dammit Jason," Travis replied in shock.

Advertisement

Also Read: Did Taylor Swift Refer to Travis Kelce’s Teammate Kadarius Toney in New Album? Fans Believe WR May Get Dissed Soon

Advertisement

Jason Kelce has played a total of two Super Bowls in his career of 13 years in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2018, Jason helped the Eagles win its third Super Bowl Championship beating the New England Patriots. As his 13th season ended, Jason retired from the league.