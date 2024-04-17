Jason Kelce DOES NOT Wear Underwear and Here's Why Former Eagles' Star Finds It 'Unnecessary and Problematic'

It's surprising to think that even one of the most talented players in the league faces challenges with something as basic as underwear. Indeed, Jason Kelce has openly discussed his struggles with wearing underwear on the New Heights podcast, shedding light on this unexpected issue.

What Did Jason Kelce Say About Not Wearing Underwear?

The conversation around undergarments started when Jason Kelce's younger brother and co-host of the New Heights podcast was reading a commercial. And Travis didn't miss the chance to include his big brother in the conversation, sarcastically pointing at him.

"Tommy John underwear is claiming it has the most comfortable underwear out there and I think you should be the deciding factor on that statement," Travis had said. And Jason appeared least embarrassed and in fact went ahead sharing his point of view.

Also Read: Jason Kelce LOST His Super Bowl Ring During New Heights Live And Here's How Travis Kelce REACTED to The News

"As I've said on this show, I do not wear undergarments. I do not wear undergarments based on comfort. I find it unnecessary and problematic to the freedom that my boys like to enjoy. If that is going to change... I don't think that is going to change, I'm curious to see what Tommy John is offering," Jason had said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

But that doesn't mean that Jason doesn't wear undergarments all the time. Going forward in the conversation, Jason revealed that whenever he is doing something physical, he wears them. "I wear them. My thighs chafe. Running, a lot of walking, I wear them," former Eagles center said.

Advertisement

Also Read: Travis Kelce’s LATEST STATEMENT Confirming Upcoming Hosting Gig for ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ Reality Show

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the major reason that Jason presented for not wearing undergarments is that he doesn't think they are necessary. In fact, Jason feels that there is no "useful purpose for them" and thus, he doesn't wear them until it's necessary. What's your take on Jason's recent reveal?