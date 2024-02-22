‘1 Year Left To Win 5 Rings’: Jaylen Brown Trolled Over Resurfaced Video Where He Talks About Winning 5 NBA Titles by 28

Jaylen Brown is one of the best players in the NBA currently.

The Celtics star has been vital to the revival of the franchise in the last few years and was instrumental to their run to the NBA finals before they lost out to the Golden State Warriors in 6 games in 2022.

Brown is going to be 28 years old soon and a past video of his interview is making rounds on social media.

The Celtics star gave the interviews to Taylor Rooks in which he made a bold claim that he will win five championships by the age of 28.

"How many championships does 28-year-old Jaylen have?" Brown was asked by Rooks.

In response, he said, "I'm not even going to jinx myself, but I'm going to say five or six in six years. I'm going to state that. I don't play to lose, and I don't want to curse myself. I will therefore give it a five."

Although he didn't promise anything, Jaylen Brown expressed his confidence in himself and his group.

However, the fans have reacted hilariously ever since the video was circulating.

Advertisement

One fan posted: 'Jaylen Brown has 1 year left to win 5 rings.'

'Jaylen brown never getting that ring', posted another fan.

'I wonder how many rings Lebron would’ve promised us if Taylor Rooks did that interview,' wrote one fan mocking Jaylen Brown.

Jaylen Brown is 27 now and is a part of the strongest Celtics team that the franchise has seen since their last NBA championship in 2008.

He has played an important role in the Celtics qualification to four Conference Finals in six seasons, but they haven't won the championship.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did Josh Giddey Really Repost Videos of Liv Cook, Minor He Was Linked to on TikTok? Find Out