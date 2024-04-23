Jinder Mahal Reveals The Rock's Advice Before Monday Night RAW Day 1 Segment: Find Out

Recently released former WWE champion Jinder Mahal recently made an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's YouTube channel, where he discussed his WWE career and revealed multiple insider details about his WWE run.

Jinder Mahal talked about his five-star segment with The Rock on the edition of Monday Night Raw Day 1. Mahal revealed what The Rock advised him before the segment at Monday Night Raw Day 1 with The People's Champion.

The Rock's Advice To Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal said, "I met him at his hotel, and Brian Gewirtz was there. He wrote an awesome promo. When he sent it to me, I was like, 'Can we say this? Yeah? Okay!' - I guess for The Rock, anything goes. He just said, 'Have fun.' He was excited to work with me, and I was obviously excited to work with him. He's just a class act. The Rock is amazing. For him to give me that moment, and especially Brian telling me, 'We've got time, don't rush.'"

"Because I was actually short-changing myself, like, 'Maybe I'll walk and talk to the ring.' 'No, no, no, enjoy it, have a full entrance, get some heat.' We were allotted 20 minutes, which is amazing. It was an awesome experience."

"He actually kind of left a bit of an easter egg. He sent me a voice note, like, 'Thank you, appreciate working with you; I'll be seeing a lot more of you around now that I'm doing things all across the board with WWE.' It didn't click in at first. After a few days later, then it did. I was like, 'That's what he meant by doing things all across the board.'"

Jinder Mahal was recently released from WWE. Along with him, more WWE superstars were released, including Veer Mahan, Sanga, Xia Li, and Xyon Quinn.

