Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld SPOTTED TOGETHER for a Lunch Date While Hollywood Actor Shoots New Movie

Luke Combs performed at Highmark Stadium this weekend, and fans were wondering why Josh Allen was from the Buffalo Bills squad attending the concert. As it appears the star quarterback wasn't even in the city but made a trip to meet his rumored girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld.

Josh Allen Went to Meet Hailee Steinfeld

Over the weekend, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were spotted in New Orleans. The picture of them is going viral on the internet, where the two were spotted on a lunch date. The two could be seen waiting for their food while looking at their phones.

In the picture, we could see Josh Allen wearing a dark beige colored T-shirt with blue shorts paired perfectly with white sneakers. Moreover, paired his outfit with a black cap along with the same colored shades. Hailee Steinfeld, on the other hand, wore a white top.

Hailee Steinfeld is reportedly in New Orleans to shoot her new movie opposite Michael B. Jordan.

According to a fan page, the movie that Hailee Steinfeld is doing revolves around southern supernatural traditions and vampires. Hailee's role remains behind the curtains so far. But the studio reportedly set the release date of the movie for March 7, 2025.

Talking about Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, the two have been linked together since May 2023. On May 25, the two were first spotted together as they went for a date night in New York City. It's been months, and unlike Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the two have kept their romance relatively low-key.