In PICS: Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld SPOTTED TOGETHER as They Exit Gelson's After Quick Grocery Shopping

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld , a celebrity couple who are as talked-about as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, have recently been spotted together. The two were captured exiting a grocery store and looked happy together. Here are the pictures of them together as they exited the grocery shop after a quick shopping.

Pictures of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Gelson's

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift don't hold themselves to showing PDAs, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are totally different when it comes to their romance. They prefer keeping their relationship as private as possible, so they are rarely spotted together in public spaces.

But recently, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were spotted exiting Gelson's grocery store. The two wore casual outfits as they exited the shopping-mart after a quick grocery takeaway. In the pictures, we can see them smiling at each other. Josh Allen could be seen holding two shopping bags in his hands.

The two chose to keep it simple for their shopping date. Josh Allen wore a blue Tiger Buckets Hoodie by Malbon Golf paired with grey shorts and brown slippers. On the other hand, Hailee Steinfeld wore a grey sweatshirt with "E. DICKINSON" written on it, paired with black jeans and white Nike Air Force 1 '07.

How old is Josh Allen and Haille Steinfeld?

Josh Allen was born on May 21, 1996. As of March 2024, Josh Allen's age is 27 years. Josh Allen's girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, on the other hand, was born on December 11, 1996. As of March 2024, Hailee Steinfeld is 27 years old. Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have an age difference of just 7 months.

