Josh Allen girlfriend

Josh Allen is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, who plays for the Buffalo Bills. While you might know about his NFL career, there is still a lot to explore, when it comes to his dating life.

The Bills' star quarterback is currently dating Hailee Steinfeld. Hailee Steinfeld is a famous Hollywood actor and here's everything you need to know about her relationship with Josh Allen.

Who is Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld?

Josh Allen's girlfriend is Hailee Steinfeld who is famous for her acting career in Hollywood. Hailee has starred in successful movies and TV shows such as True Girl, Bumblebee, Pitch Perfect 2, and Pitch Perfect 3. In addition to that, you might also know her from Dickinson, Charlie’s Angels and The Edge of Seventeen.

Hailee Steinfeld has also been a part of Marvel, as she has starred in a web show called Hawkeye and Marvel's movie called The Marvels. Apart from that, she has also given her voice to Gwen Stacy in Marvel's animated blockbuster Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ and ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Apart from being an actor, Hailee Steinfeld is also a singer. Steinfeld has released two major albums, which have also been performed in her on-screen roles such as in Begin Again. She has given pop hits such as Starving and Let Me Go. Both these songs have more than a billion Spotify streams.

Hailee Steinfeld Age And Height

Hailee Steinfeld was born on December 11, 1996, in Tarnazam, Los Angeles. She is the younger child of her parents Cheri and Peter Steinfeld. Apart from Hailee, her parents have another kid and her older brother Griffin. Hailee's mother is an interior designer while her father is a personal trainer.

Talking about her age, as of January 2024, Hailee Steinfeld is 28 years old. She is in a relationship with Josh Allen who was born on May 21, 1996, and is the same age as Hailee. While Josh Allen stands 6 ft 5, Hailee Steinfeld stands a little shorter than him at 5 ft 6 inches. The two are a perfect cute couple.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Relationship Timeline

Buffalo Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen was first linked with Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld in May 2023. The idea of him dating Hailee came shortly after Josh's breakup rumors with his ex. But who is Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend?

Before Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen dated Brittany Williams. As soon as his breakup rumors became strong, the news of him dating Hailee Steinfeld started popping up everywhere. Here's everything you need to know about their relationship timeline:

May 25, 2023

Following their dating rumors, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were spotted in New York City. According to pictures from the New York Post, Josh was seen getting out of a black SUV while Hailee Steinfeld stood nearby. Later, the Bills' star quarterback was seen with his arm around her back.

May 27, 2023

Within two days after their first reported date in New York City, the two were seen together in the Big Apple. But this time, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were along with two other people. The Hollywood actress wore a black minidress, paired with high-heeled boots. While Josh Allen wore an all-black outfit i.e. T-shirt and Jeans.

May 29, 2023

On this date, it was officially confirmed through People that Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are officially dating. The insider revealed that the two were "hanging out for a few weeks" and that they are a "cute couple". "It's new, but they are having fun," the source said, confirming their relationship status.

May 31, 2023

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were seen enjoying a sushi date in New York City at the Sushi by Bou, in Chelsea. The founder of the restaurant, Michael Sinensky, shared a Facebook post with the couple. In the picture, Josh was seen holding his arm around Hailee, as they held hands.

"More fans of el chapo @chefsergio_nyc. Thank you bills Josh Allen for always stopping in when in town and loving Sushi By Bou," the restaurant founder wrote in the caption. There was also a picture of Josh Allen posing solo with the chef, as he held a flamethrower.

June 22, 2023

Just a few weeks after the new couple went on the sushi date, a source made an interesting statement about the two. The insider close to Hailee said that the two “are still dating and getting to know each other." It was also revealed that Josh will be having extra training hours so they are not putting too much pressure on things.

August 3, 2023

Josh Allen made an unexpected relationship statement when he sat down in one of the podcast episodes of Pardon My Take. During the podcast, the Bills' star quarterback was asked if he had heard of headlines about him making out with his girlfriend. To which he gave a solid answer.

"The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind," Josh Allen had said in response. Adding further, Allen revealed that some photographers were invasive about clicking the pictures of him and Hailee together. He even recalled an incident where a photographer was spotted on a boat, trying to snap pictures of the two.

October 2, 2023

Josh Allen's mother and Hailee Steinfeld were seen shopping as a duo. The Bumblebee actress was seen exiting a shop called Leveled Up Buffalo in East Aurora with Allen's mom Lavonne. The two had picked up some Buffalo Bills merchandise. The two even clicked pictures with Lindsey Vega, the shop's owner, who later shared it on Instagram.

October 12, 2023

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld attended a hockey game together. The couple was seen sitting in the stands during the Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers game. It was played at the KeyBank Center in New York City. The couple watched the game from their lavish suite.

January 7, 2024

Hailee Steinfeld avoided talking about Josh Allen during the Golden Globes appearance. During the 2024 Golden Globes, a media reporter asked Hailee Steinfeld about her feelings for the night as she held the jersey of Buffalo Bills. "Real good," Hailee said in reply and started walking away.

That seemed like an incomplete answer so she turned around and said, "Wrong number though!" But that was not her first hint about Josh Allen. "What is it about a sportsy man?" another reporter asked her during her red-carpet walk. To which Steinfeld said with a quirky smile, "Listen, what isn't it about? Come on now."

Is Hailee Steinfeld In Taylor Swift’s ‘Squad’?

Hailee Steinfeld and Taylor Swift both share a connection to the NFL. Hailee is currently dating the star quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, while Taylor has found love with Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only do they have the NFL in common, but they also used to be good friends.

Hailee Steinfeld was part of Taylor Swift's squad back in 2015, during the singer's 1989 era. The Hawkeye actor has also starred in the music video of Taylor's song Bad Blood. In addition to that, the two were often spotted together on multiple occasions alongside Karlie Kloss, Selena Gomez, and Blake Lively.

Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Starts a ‘Snowball Fight’ at Game

Thanks to her relationship with Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld is a hardcore Buffalo Bills supporter. In fact, she has been seen attending multiple Bills games throughout the season. The Romeo & Juliet actress was recently in attendance during the Wild Card game between the Bills and the Steelers.

The Wild Card game was delayed due to a major winter storm that brought along heavy snow and wind. After the Buffalo Bills win over Pittsburgh by 31-17, fans were seen tossing snow in the air, celebrating their team's win. One such fan was Hailee Steinfeld who was accused of starting a fight with a player's wife.

Paige Buechele, who is the wife of Shane Buechele accused Hailee Steinfeld of starting her own snow fight during the game. Buechele took out her Instagram to share a picture from the game, along with a light-hearted accusation of Hailee. Buechele claimed that Hailee was "trynna snowball fight us."

Hailee Steinfeld Movies And TV Shows

Hailee Steinfeld is a renowned Hollywood actress famous for her roles in projects such as Hawkeye. Nevertheless, here's everything you need to know about all the famous movies and TV shows that Hailee Steinfeld has been a part of:

Year Movie Role 2023 The Marvels Kate Bishop 2023 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Gwen Stacy 2022 Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye Kate Bishop 2022 From Dickinson, With Love Emily Dickinson 2021 Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special Kate Bishop 2019 Charlie's Angels Angel Recruit 2018 Bumblebee Charlie Watson 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Gwen Stacy 2017 Pitch Perfect 3 Emily Junk 2016 The Edge of Seventeen Nadine Franklin 2016 Term Life Cate Barrow 2015 10,000 Saints Eliza Urbanski 2015 Pitch Perfect 2 Emily 2015 Barely Lethal Megan Walsh 2014 The Keeping Room Louise 2014 The Homesman Tabitha Hutchinson 2014 Hateship Loveship Sabitha 2014 3 Days to Kill Zooey Renner 2013 Ender's Game Petra Arkanian 2013 Romeo & Juliet Juliet Capulet 2013 Begin Again Violet Mulligan

TV Shows

Year TV Shows Role 2022 Sherri As herself 2021 Hawkeye Kate Bishop 2021 Arcane Vi 2019 Dickinson Emily Dickinson 2019 The Kelly Clarkson Show As herself 2015 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert As herself 2015 Lip Sync Battle As herself 2013 The Magic Bracelet Angela 2010 Sons of Tucson Bethany 2010 True Grit Mattie Ross 2010 Without Wings Allison 2010 Grand Cru Sophie 2009 She's a Fox Talia Alden 2007 Back to You Little Girl

Hailee Steinfeld Net Worth

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Hailee Steinfeld's net worth is around $22 Million. This includes her income from movies, TV shows, and advertisements she does for various brands. Hailee is known to be engaged with multiple brands for endorsement. In addition to that she has lavish properties across the United States.

