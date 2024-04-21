‘Which Fight?’: WNBA Star Angel Reese Leaves Fans in Split After ‘Crazy’ Tweet on Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Fight

The NBA fans are hooked to the roster as the tournament is currently into the playoffs. Despite the fewer games a day being organized, the basketball fans had to look elsewhere.

Recently, the WNBA Draft Pick of the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese, got the enthusiastic fans to sail through their guessing game. Her X/Twitter followers did not get a direct reference of what is going into the NCAA champion’s mind when she tweeted: ‘omg this fight is crazyyyy’

From the LSU forward’s point of view, she could not hold her excitement and went on to post as she remained hooked to the Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney boxing match.

However, one of her followers commented on the tweet and wrote: ‘Which Fight ??

Anyone who can explain??’

Additionally, many of the other users also went on to guess what’s cooking whereas many of them dropped hints of what fight she was referring to.

Also Read: Did Tyler Herro Really Throw Punch At Jimmy Butler For Shouting ‘9 For 27’? Debunking The Viral Claim Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Fight Purse Was Big

In the highly sought after bout between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia, fans witnessed a compelling display of skill and determination. The clash took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the WBC super lightweight championship on the line.

Despite Garcia's spirited start, including a powerful left hook that had Haney momentarily troubled in the initial rounds, Haney showcased his championship resolve by weathering the storm and imposing his pressure on Garcia.

However, in the fight, despite Haney's impressive undefeated record and knockout statistics, it was reported that Ryan Garcia was set to earn a higher share due to his significant presence on social media.

As earlier reported by Pinkvilla, Ryan Garcia, with a record of 24 wins and 1 loss, including 20 knockouts, was anticipated to earn a substantial sum from the fight. Garcia's promoter Oscar de la Hoya disclosed a potential earning of around $30 million for Garcia in this fight, an amount that could double if Garcia emerges victorious against Haney.

Additionally, it was revealed by Devin Haney's father and trainer, Bill Haney, that the purse split for the fight favored Ryan Garcia at 55% to 45% in Garcia's favor. Despite being the current WBC super-lightweight world champion, Devin Haney reportedly agreed to the smaller split to ensure the fight could take place.

Moreover, as per veteran boxer Dan Rafael, under this new agreement, Garcia would pay Haney $600,000 from his purse and an additional 2% of the pay-per-view profits if the event achieved a specific number of buys as part of their financial arrangement.

Also Read: Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Purse and Salary: How Much Did They Make For Their Boxing Fight? Find Out