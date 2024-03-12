KSI And Logan Paul's Energy Drink ANNOUNCED As Los Angeles Lakers' Official Sporting Drink; Details Inside

In early 2022, Logan Paul and KSI put aside their past rivalry that resulted in a boxing face-off—with KSI emerging victorious—and surprised the world by launching their hydration brand, Prime, together.

The duo, already disrupting the sports world, followed up their launch by striking a partnership with the Los Angeles Lakers. Their brand, Prime Hydration, now holds the position as the official sports drink sponsor of the basketball franchise.

This revelation followed closely on the heels of Logan Paul's announcement that Prime would be the first-ever ring canvas sponsor for WWE, an agreement that would place a Prime bottle at the center of every match starting from WrestleMania XL.

The collaboration with WWE, however, was met with criticism from wrestling fans who described the sponsorship as obtrusive.

Despite this, the enthusiasm for Prime does not seem to be waning, as it continues to rise in the sales charts even as availability increases in stores.

No one can predict what the next announcement from these YouTubers' hydration beverage brands might be.

Prime Hydration: A Rising Star in Sports Beverages

The YouTube stars took over and dominated the hydration beverage market, ultimately topping the sales charts at Walmart for the most sold sports and hydration beverages during the initial month of 2024, during which they sold millions of units.

After its launch, Prime created ripples in the sports industry by establishing partnerships with globally renowned athletes. These partnerships expanded to include NFL star Patrick Mahomes, and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, and ultimately resulted in Prime becoming the official drink of UFC and several football clubs.

The varied and impressive roster of sponsored parties for Prime Hydration represents a vast array of esteemed sports associations and athletes.

Starting with football, Prime contracted agreements with premier league teams like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Arsenal.

These partnerships put Prime in association with football teams known for their historical legacies and vast international fanbases.

Moreover, the brand's sponsorship of UFC catapulted it into significance. Being a primary sponsor of UFC situates Prime in alignment with a leading organization in mixed martial arts.

This alignment is strengthened by its associations with UFC champions Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, cementing its combat sports community stance.

