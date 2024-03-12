Former NBA Star Glen Davis Shares Experience Working in Adult Film Industry After Instagram Post with Po*n Stars Goes Viral

Glen Davis, an ex-NBA giant, seems to have explored interesting career paths following his retirement. Through Instagram, Davis unveiled his previous role as an adult films director, accompanied by a snapshot with two adult film stars.

"That one time I used to shoot pornos! I used to like that job!”, he stated.

Davis' NBA career ended post-2014-15 season, leading him to play for Canada's National Basketball League's St. John's Edge most recently.

In the Instagram revelation, Davis furnished two photos of himself on an adult film set. One picture featured Davis accompanied by two ladies wearing lingerie, positioned beside a massage table.

The second one presented "Big Baby" clicking photographs of a different woman posing provocatively on a black couch.

Several of Davis' followers expressed their discontent in the comments section. Several of them criticized Davis for his involvement in the adult entertainment field, with some labeling it as disgraceful.

However, the NBA champion clarified that his role was limited to directing adult films and not acting in them.

Glen Davis Opens Up About His Brief Stint in Po*n Directing

Also, the 38-year-old former LSU player revealed a video explaining that his stint as an adult film director was a life experience he had to undergo.

"Don't get worked up over my adult film involvement," Davis asserted. "It was just a life experience I decided to share. As basketball players, we are somewhat akin to undercover adult movie stars.

My intention was merely to observe, admire, and capture great scenes. I remained professional without crossing any lines."

Additionally, he noted, "I have a passion for filming and production and I wanted to garner some experience. Now, I know what it's like to shoot adult films. I've seen what female anatomy looks like up close. The entire experience was just surreal."

His comparison of basketball players to low-key adult film stars was indeed a peculiar statement. In any case, Davis doesn't see any harm in sharing his unusual experiences.

Glen Davis had immediate success with the Celtics winning the NBA Championship in his initial season by triumphing against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals. Although his role in the team was minor as a freshman, his playing time increased over the years.

Davis made a second appearance in the NBA Finals in 2010, though the Lakers proved to be a stronger team than the Celtics this time. The following year, Davis transitioned to the Orlando Magic via a sign-and-trade.

There, he shouldered a more significant responsibility until a mutual contract buyout in February 2014 led him to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Throughout his career, Davis maintained an average of 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.9 assistances, 0.7 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game. He remained in the league for eight seasons and earned roughly $33.2 million in salaries.

Despite his recent legal entanglements, reports indicate that Davis still possesses a net worth of approximately $10 million.

