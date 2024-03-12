Stephen Curry Injury Update: Will The Golden State Warriors Star Play Against Luka Dončić's Mavericks?

In last Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls, Stephen Curry sprained his right ankle towards the end. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported after the injury that while Curry could miss some games, a large number of games weren't expected to be missed.

Due to this injury, Curry was unable to take part in the game lost to the San Antonio Spurs that took place on Saturday and the victorious match against the Spurs on Monday.

Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, expecting Curry's absence in the upcoming game against the Dallas Mavericks on March 13, relayed this to NBA reporters after beating the San Antonio Spurs.

Curry is currently nursing a sprained right ankle.

Klay Thompson, fellow Warrior, commented on Curry's injury after their loss to the Bulls.

Thompson mentioned, "He had his ankle wrap on. He was icing his ankle. We are going to miss him... if he does need some time off. We've faced a similar situation before when he had to take some time off and we managed it as a collective. I am confident he'll be fully prepared when he makes his comeback."

Currently, the Warriors rank seventh in the NBA for points per game and 18th in terms of points allowed per game.

In terms of individual performance, Curry holds the ninth rank in the league for points, ninth for points per game, and first for 3-point field goals. It will be fascinating to follow when this future Hall of Famer will make a comeback to the court.

Curry's Impact and Warriors' Playoff Push

So far this season, NBA superstar Stephen Curry has played in 59 games, boasting an average of 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, while hitting 44.9% from the field, 40.7% from three-point territory, and 92.0% from the free-throw line.

The Warriors' journey has been a rough road this season, grappling with Klay Thompson's inconsistent performances, Andrew Wiggins' dwindling play, and Draymond Green's suspension due to conduct issues.

Despite these challenges, they've recently seen success, clinching victory in 15 of their last 21 matchups and thereby raising their season's standing to 34 wins and 30 losses.

The Warriors currently hold the 10th spot in the Western Conference, aligning them for the final slot in the postseason play-in tournament. Though Golden State's position in the standings seems secure for now, the number of games Curry is required to sit out could obstruct progress.

Should Curry remain sidelined for Wednesday's game, he will have another opportunity to join the team in their Saturday road game against the Los Angeles Lakers, who currently occupy the ninth position.

