Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James Play Against Nuggets in Game 2 Tonight

The Denver Nuggets are facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in yet another playoff series, with the Lakers experiencing a familiar outcome - a loss in the first game. Adding to their woes, LeBron James, the star player of the Lakers, is listed as probable for the second game tonight due to an injury.

This defeat marks the Lakers' 10th consecutive loss to the Nuggets in recent matchups. Fans are dubbing this series as the "revenge series" following the Lakers' 4-0 sweep in last season's Western Conference Finals.

Will Lebron James Play Against the Denver Nuggets Tonight?

LeBron James is listed as probable and even though the 39-year-old superstar is battling left ankle peroneal tendinopathy for a while, he is expected to suit up in a crucial game against the defending champions.

James was one of the shining lights for the disappointing Lakers in game one as he scored 27 points, collected 6 rebounds, and dished out 8 assists. However, James was called out by Skip Bayless for ghosting in the second half of the game which led to the loss of the Lakers. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Can the Lakers make a comeback on the back of LeBron James?

The Lakers will be hoping that the King can have a perfect night to stop the losing streak against the Nuggets. More than LeBron James turning the heat on for the game, it’s the supporting cast of the Lakers who have disappointed the fans with their performances. The likes of Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura will have to come up with the points.

ALSO READ: Did LeBron James Accidentally Reveal Apple's New Beats Pill Speaker? Find Out