Did LeBron James Accidentally Reveal Apple's New Beats Pill Speaker? Find Out

LeBron James is the biggest name in the world of basketball right now and the King garners attention with everything he does on and off the court. However, he may have unveiled an upcoming Pill speaker from Apple's popular Beats line by mistake in a recent video posted by Lakers.

The Lakers posted an Instagram reel before they played against the Denver Nuggets and in the video, the four-time NBA champion was seen carrying an Apple gadget which is not released in the market. However, many fans also called it deliberate to tempt the customers into buying it when it's released.

Did LeBron James unofficially announce the return of the Unreleased Apple Beats Pill Speaker?

According to MacRumors, James was seen holding a speaker that was discontinued in 2022, called the Pill. If you love the Apple Beats line of headphones, rumors have it that this new speaker will probably have a USB-C port for charging. Apple disputes this development, saying it was necessary to comply with extensive EU regulations.

Moreover, it has been nine years since the public was first shown the final design of the Pill+, suggesting that LeBron James's hinted-at device may incorporate notable breakthroughs in the Bluetooth technology utilized by Apple in products like AirPods.

What’s Next for LeBron James?

After facing defeat in the first game of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James will be hoping to mastermind a comeback against the defending champions. The Lakers have now lost 10 games on the trot against us and are no closer to finding a solution to get a win against the Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets.

