Larry Bird net worth

Larry Joe Bird, an American former professional basketball player born on December 7, 1956, had an illustrious career in the NBA.

He played 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, from 1979-80 through 1991-92, and concluded his tenure with impressive statistics: 21,791 points (24.3 ppg), 8,974 rebounds (10.0 rpg), and 5,695 assists (6.3 apg).

Recognized for his exceptional abilities as a scorer, passer, rebounder, and defender, Bird achieved notable success during his time in the league.

He secured three NBA championships with the Celtics in 1981, 1984, and 1986, was a 12-time NBA All-Star, and clinched three consecutive league Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.

Bird's profound impact on the sport earned him widespread acknowledgment as one of the greatest basketball players in history.

His retirement in 1992 resulted from a debilitating back condition, following his participation in securing a gold medal with the original Dream Team at the Olympics in Barcelona.

Transitioning from his playing days, Bird ventured into a front-office role with the Celtics before taking on the position of head coach for the Indiana Pacers.

Larry Bird's Net Worth - $ 75 million

By 2023, Larry Bird, the former professional basketball player and businessman, amassed an estimated net worth of around $75 million.

Advertisement

His basketball career, characterized by a $24,070,000 NBA salary, served as a primary source for accumulating his wealth. Bird's tenure exclusively with the Celtics culminated in an Olympic gold medal win in 1992 as a member of "The Dream Team".

Apart from his basketball earnings, Bird capitalized on astute investments and engagement in diverse business ventures. His endorsements span prominent entities such as the Heinz Corporation, Coca-Cola, Nike, and General Electric.

Larry Bird’s Salary and Career Earnings

Larry Bird, the former professional basketball player, spent his entire professional career with the Boston Celtics. Throughout his time, he achieved numerous financial milestones.

As a rookie, he signed a lucrative five-year contract worth $3.25 million, making him the highest-paid rookie in the league, earning $650,000 annually.

He further cemented his financial success by becoming the first player to reach a $5 million salary.

In the 1991-92 season, he reached the pinnacle of his earnings, receiving a staggering $7,070,000. Unfortunately, due to a back injury, he announced his retirement thereafter. Throughout his NBA career, Larry Bird accumulated total earnings of $24,070,000.

Larry Bird’s Endorsements and Investments

Throughout his career, Larry Bird, a former NBA player, coach, and executive, actively engaged in numerous endorsement deals.

Converse:

Larry Bird endorsed Converse's "Weapon" line of basketball shoes during the 1980s.

This endorsement, featuring ads alongside NBA stars like Isiah Thomas and Kevin McHale, notably included the slogan "Bird and Magic have chosen their weapons. Now choose yours."

The successful ad campaign, filmed at Bird's Indiana home, solidified the friendship between Bird and Magic Johnson and significantly boosted sales for Converse, which held a near monopoly on basketball shoes at the time.

Heinz Corporation:

Additionally, Larry Bird served as the national spokesperson for the Heinz Corporation's frozen meal products.

This endorsement was part of his array of deals, which also encompassed brands like McDonald’s, Hanes, Chevrolet, Nike Air Jordan sneakers, Footlocker, and AT&T.

His endorsement ventures, coaching career, and business initiatives contributed to his estimated net worth of $75 million by 2023.

Beyond his commercial involvements, Bird actively participated in charitable initiatives supporting causes such as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, CharitaBulls, Depression and Suicide, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, and Miscellaneous charities.

Advertisement

Larry Bird’s Investments

Larry Bird's career has been marked by significant investments in real estate. Here are some of his notable properties and ventures:

Indianapolis Mansion: Larry Bird possessed a 10,232-square-foot mansion in Indianapolis, featuring five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three fireplaces, a tennis court, multi-level patios, a pool, and a pool house equipped with a kitchen.

The lower level of the mansion included a home theater, billiard room, wine cellar, pub-style wet bar, and fitness room.

Naples Mansion: Bird acquired a luxurious mansion in Naples for $3.3 million, resting on 1.5 acres of land. In 2021, the mansion was listed for sale at a reduced price of $4.8 million.

Terre Haute Hotel and Restaurant: Another notable real estate investment by Larry Bird is his co-ownership of a hotel and restaurant in Terre Haute.

Real Estate Ventures: Bird's involvement extended beyond specific properties; he engaged in real estate trading and leveraged his appearances in movies and video games, further enhancing his fame and earnings.

Larry Bird - House and Cars

Larry Bird, a former NBA star who won three championships and earned two Finals MVP awards, had a mansion custom-built in Indianapolis for himself and his wife.

Sitting on 1.5 acres of land, the mansion covers 10,000 square feet and includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a large living room, a family room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen with high-quality appliances, and a family dining area.

In 2003, Bird purchased the 10,232-square-foot home for $3.3 million in cash. By 2019, it was listed for sale at $2.35 million, known for its meticulous upkeep, showcasing a pristine pool, perfectly maintained yard, and a kitchen resembling those seen in magazines.

While it remains uncertain whether Bird, who is semi-retired, has departed Indiana, the listing agent suggested the potential of Bird relocating out of state.

Apart from his Indianapolis estate, Larry Bird also has a residence in his hometown of French Lick, Indiana, where he was born, and raised, played college basketball, coached the Pacers, and presided over the NBA team.

His childhood home stands at the intersection of S. Jefferson & Washington, situated just a short 5-minute drive from the French Lick Springs Hotel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What happened to Ricky Rubio and why did he announce his retirement?

Larry Bird Car Collection

1983 Jeep CJ7 Renegade

Larry drives the 1983 Jeep CJ7 Renegade as his everyday commuter.

The Jeep, adorned in white with an open top, suits Larry's 6-foot-9 frame and exudes a rugged vibe.

Known for its distinctive grille, fender flares, and decals, this classic off-road vehicle boasts a more user-friendly interior compared to its predecessors, featuring leather bucket seats and larger door openings.

1984 Pontiac Trans Am

Larry earned the 1984 Pontiac Trans Am as the Boston Celtics' Most Valuable Player that season, valued at $46,000. The red car bears "MVP" on each side of the doors. Its interior includes Recaro front bucket seats and typical automatic commuter-car features.

2019 Honda Indycar

In 2021, Larry was seen driving his specially-themed 2019 Honda Indycar through the streets of NYC, promoting the Pacers' All-Star bid.

He mentioned driving the car only once during a practice run. The car's exterior was painted yellow with blue NBA decals and "Larry Bird" along the sides.

Larry Bird’s Foundational and Charity Work

Larry Bird, the former NBA basketball player, participates actively in various charitable initiatives and organizations.

He holds the position of Honorary Director at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and has extended his backing to causes associated with depression, suicide prevention, family support, and grief assistance.

Bird has received recognition at events like The Masquerade, an annual fundraiser benefiting charities such as the Simon Youth Foundation and the Pacers Foundation.

Despite his prominent public persona, Bird chooses to maintain privacy regarding his charitable endeavors, stating that he prefers his donations to be discreetly made.

Moreover, the Larry J and Dinah M Bird Family Foundation Inc., headquartered in Terre Haute, IN, mirrors his dedication to philanthropy.

Bird's charitable efforts predominantly concentrate on aiding youth and mental health issues, reflecting his deep-rooted commitment to his community, instilled in him during his upbringing in a small town.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shaquille O’Neal reacts to becoming first Orlando Magic player to have jersey retired: How many points did he average with them?