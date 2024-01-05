What happened to Ricky Rubio and why did he announce his retirement?

Ricky Rubio, guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has chosen to retire from the NBA to focus on his mental health. Within his 12-year tenure in the league, Rubio, at the age of 33, revealed his decision on Thursday.

This came shortly after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shared news of Rubio's agreed contract buyout with the Cavaliers.

Rubio referred to July 30 as one of his life's most difficult nights, in his retirement announcement. He was due to represent his native Spain, the reigning champions, in the 2023 FIBA World Cup that summer.

However, mental struggles took him to a dark place, causing him to halt his career the following day. With his announcement of his mental health break occurring on August 5, Rubio hasn't played since.

Four months later, Rubio has opted for a complete departure from basketball. He expressed in his Thursday statement that he wishes to divulge his full experience when the time is appropriate, hoping it would support others in similar situations.

However, he also requests privacy for both him and his family while he continues to commit to his mental health. Proudly, Rubio mentions his daily improvement.

Ricky Rubio's NBA career highlights and legacy

Starting his career as a teen, Rubio distinguished himself as the youngest player in the revered Spanish ACB League's history, at just 14 years old.

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked him as their fifth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. His six-year stint in Minnesota marked the beginning of his career, after that making his mark with the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, and finally, the Cavaliers.

Conveying his gratitude towards each team, particularly highlighting the Cavaliers for their understanding and respect during his testing and final career phase, Rubio made his statement on Thursday.

Despite the obstacle of a torn ACL restricting him to just 67 games over the past two seasons, Rubio signed a profitable $18 million contract, spanning three years, with the Cavaliers in 2022's summer.

In the preceding season, he contributed an average of 5.2 points and 3.5 assists in 33 games and served as a stalwart for the team, particularly during the postseason.

Rubio calls it a day maintaining averages of 10.8 points and 7.4 assists. Esteemed players like Kevin Love and Donovan Mitchell regarded him as their preferred teammate.

