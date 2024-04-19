LeBron James has earned the respect of his opponents yet again. This time with praise coming from Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

Speaking to the media, Malone acknowledges LeBron's "body of work" and his current performance. Despite the praise, Malone clearly wants LeBron to slow down because it benefits his team (the Nuggets). He jokingly hopes LeBron gets tired and finally shows signs of decline.

"It's like year 21 and the guy is getting better... It's really amazing when you sit down as a fan of the game, not only about his body of work but also what he is doing at the present day is incredible. I hope he gets tired. I hope he wears down. But I've seen no signs of LeBron James slowing down by any means," said Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

Note, that LeBron James remains a major threat. It makes the upcoming playoff series a bigger challenge.

Michael Malone’s appreciation for Lebron James comes after last year’s dig on the Pat McAfee Show.

Friction Between Michael Malone and LeBron James

The Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. This was a major upset, and the media heavily focused on the Lakers' defeat and James' future. Malone criticized the media for focusing on the Lakers despite their elimination. The head coach felt that the focus should be on the remaining teams.

In a post-championship interview, Malone jokingly referenced James' comments after the Lakers' loss, where James hinted at retirement. Malone said, "Speaking of the Lakers... I'm thinking about retiring," clearly a playful jab at the media focus on James.

LeBron seemed to pick up on this reference. Next, the Lakers legend responded on social media and threw shade at Malone for dwelling on the Lakers despite Denver's championship win. He didn't directly mention Malone but said, "I hear I'm on your mind that much huh?"

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets

The upcoming game between the Lakers and Nuggets is the first game in their first-round playoff series! These are the details:

Competition: NBA Playoffs, First Round

NBA Playoffs, First Round Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM MT (Mountain Time)

6:30 PM MT (Mountain Time) Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

A rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Finals, which the Nuggets won.

This is expected to be a close series, though the Nuggets swept the Lakers in all three meetings during the regular season.