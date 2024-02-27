Lewis Hamilton's F1 Film Starring Brad Pitt set for 'large scale' filming at THESE Grand Prix

Brad Pitt's much-anticipated Formula 1 film, under the executive production of Lewis Hamilton, is poised for 'large scale' filming at iconic Grand Prix locations, promising an immersive experience into the world of high-speed racing.

This Hollywood venture, once stalled by the industry strikes, is now gearing up to capture the essence of F1 racing at Silverstone, Hungary, and Spa, with additional shoots at other venues. The involvement of as many as 400 crew members behind the scenes, some operating from off-site facilities, indicates the grandeur of the upcoming shoots.

At the heart of this cinematic project is the story of a seasoned driver, portrayed by Brad Pitt, who mentors a young talent, a role taken on by Damson Idris. This narrative, enriched by the backdrop of actual F1 races and the participation of key actors like Kerry Condon, aims to bring a slice of the adrenaline-fueled world to the silver screen.

Lewis Hamilton's dual role as a star and executive producer is crucial in ensuring the film's authenticity, drawing on his extensive experience in the sport. The commitment to realism is further underscored by the film's shooting schedule, which includes 'large scale' operations at some of F1's most celebrated circuits.

The presence of the fictional team, APXGP, and their car at these venues last year offered fans a glimpse into the movie's approach to portraying the sport. The choice of Silverstone, Hungary, and Spa for major filming efforts reflects a desire to capture the essence of F1's diverse tracks, from the high-speed corners of Spa to the technical challenges of the Hungaroring.

With additional shoots planned at other prestigious racing venues like Japan, Mexico, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. These shoots, planned alongside the 2024 season races, are not just logistical feats but reflects film's dedication to authenticity and spectacle. As Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton team up to bring the high-speed world of Formula 1 to the silver screen, Pitt's own passion for fast cars spills over into his personal life.

Brad Pitt's $1,90,000 Porche

The Hollywood icon was spotted navigating the streets of LA in a sleek $1,90,000 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sedan, a testament to his love for high-performance vehicles. Pitt's collaboration with Lewis Hamilton on the Formula 1 film project not only emphasizes his commitment to authenticity but also mirrors his personal taste in luxury sports cars.

In the film, titled "Apex," Pitt is set to bring the exhilarating universe of Formula 1 racing to life, alongside a stellar cast and under the direction of Joseph Kosinski. His character, Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 driver drawn back into the competitive fray, Pitt's personal enthusiasm for the sport lends authenticity to his performance.

"You’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen just the G-forces like this," Pitt remarked, promising an unprecedented cinematic experience that captures the thrill of racing. Are you excited for this movie?