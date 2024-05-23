Logan Paul Reveals Original Plan for Champion vs Champion Match Against Cody Rhodes at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Cody Rhodes is all set to lock horns with Logan Paul at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia, on May 25. However, it’s only Cody’s Undisputed Universal title that will be on the line, and not Logan Paul’s United States Championship.

This wasn’t the case two weeks back when Paul was declared as the opponent to Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. When both Cody and Logan Paul had lifted their title belts, it was assumed that both the titles will be on the line at the WWE PLE. Moreover, Cody’s fans had even started to comment on WWE’s decision to hand over the United States Championship to him along with the WWE Universal title.

However, during the contract signing between the two on last week’s SmackDown episode, Logan Paul backed out of putting his US title on the line. The fans were confused regarding what were the company’s exact plans and if anything was changed at the last moment. Thankfully, Logan Paul himself has cleared the air around it.

What did Logan Paul say?

During an interview with Cathy Kelly recently, Paul was asked about the original plans of the title match against Cody Rhodes at the pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia. He revealed that the original plans were always for the WWE Universal title on the line, and there were no plans to put the United States Championship on the line.

Additionally, Paul expressed surprise at how the audience interpreted the entire match and storyline, mentioning that his US title was never part of the equation. It seems WWE capitalized on the uncertainty surrounding this title match to create excitement for the storyline. Given that Logan Paul isn't as well-known in WWE as Roman Reigns or John Cena, the company kept fans on their toes with this storyline.

Paul recently retained his US title at WrestleMania 40, against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. And appears he is going to retain it a little longer.

Will Logan Paul be able to defeat Cody Rhodes in Saudi Arabia?

While Paul might have seen his stocks rise in WWE within no time, for him to get over Cody Rhodes is still a distant tale. There are very minimalistic chances of Paul beating Cody Rhodes at the PLE event in Saudi Arabia. The two can, however, put on a good match though. Cody is expected to retain the championship till at least SummerSlam 2024.

