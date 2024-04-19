Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks:: Preview, Streaming Details, Prediction and More
The first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs will see the highly anticipated rematch between the Los Angeles Clippers, fourth-seeded with a 51-31 score, and Dallas Mavericks, the fifth-seeded team holding a 50-32 score.
Fans may remember the two previous first-round series in 2020 and 2021, where the Clippers claimed victory in both six games and seven games, respectively.
Despite starting the season with the formidable trio - two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, always impressive Paul George, and past MVP Russell Westbrook, the Clippers found their strength wasn't enough, even with significant luxury tax providing robust support.
There's a potential that the Clippers won't be at their full strength for the crucial first-round matchup as Kawhi Leonard (knee) and James Harden (foot) have been missing from recent games due to injuries.
On the other hand, the Mavericks come into the postseason in great health and good form, having claimed victory in 12 of their final 15 regular-season games.
However, their last two games against the Clippers resulted in a 107-88 and a 120-111 defeat.
The regular season wasn't an accurate exercise in preparation for either team, considering the Mavericks were missing Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington.
Their presence helped the Mavericks climb to No. 5 in the West and strengthen their defense.
In the Clippers' camp, Russell Westbrook, ironically referred to as an X-Factor despite being a former MVP, has been exceptional in a bench role since the addition of James Harden. With an average of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, Westbrook maintains an extraordinary scoring rate in transition.
When And Where To Watch Clippers vs Mavericks
Game Day: Sunday, April 21, 2024
Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ABC
Location: Los Angeles, California
Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Live stream: Watch on Fubo!
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Prediction
Clipper 123-146 Mavericks
