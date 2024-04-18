‘On Behalf of Jordan’: Stephen A Smith Claims LeBron’s GOAT Status Clear if He Does THIS Against Denver

For years, the controversy over who deserves the title of the greatest basketball player of all time has persisted. Is it Michael Jordan? Or is it LeBron James? Stephen A. Smith, an ESPN analyst, posits that the 2024 NBA Playoffs might alter this narrative.

Stephen A Smith persistently advocates for Jordan as the GOAT, yet he concedes that James, who continues to put forth high-level performance in his 21st professional year, maintains untapped potential.

Currently, the forward for the Los Angeles Lakers still has a shot at proving he is the ultimate best.

The Lakers, seeded at number 7, will compete with the No. 2-seeded Denver Nuggets in the postseason's initial round. Following a triumphant 2023 title run, the Nuggets aim to uphold their reigning status this season.

During his appearance on First Take this Thursday, Smith suggested that if James and the Lakers manage to clinch the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2024, it could shake up the GOAT debate.

"If LeBron James beats Denver and marches forward to ultimately win another chip, I don't know how strong my argument is going to be on behalf of Jordan moving forward," said Smith, per Legion Hoops on X

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Match Preview

The Lakers are potentially headed for a tough battle in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, a team that has dominated their previous encounters this season. The Nuggets have reigned victorious in all three of their matches against the Lakers so far.

No relief appears when we look back at the last season either. In the seven-game playoff series, the Nuggets completed a complete clean sweep by winning over the Lakers in just four games.

This marks a strong departure from earlier trends, where the Magic from Mile High City succumbed to the Lakers in each of their seven previous playoff encounters.

On the night of Tuesday, LeBron James led the Lakers to a daunting win against the New Orleans Pelicans, eventually pitting them against the defending champions, the Nuggets in the first round. This showdown is a continuation of last season's Western Conference finals.

The Nuggets' commendable season performance gives them a sturdy foundation to build on, with a 57-25 record to end their regular season.

They averaged impressive figures, boasting 114.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.1 steals, and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting at 49.6% from the field.

