Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Will Lebron James And Anthony Davis Play Against Denver Nuggets Tonight? Find Out

On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to go head-to-head with the Denver Nuggets in the first game of the quarterfinals. After concluding the season at the 8th seed, the Lakers managed to grasp a victory over the Pelicans in the play-in round just this Tuesday.

Last year's conference finals saw a sweeping victory by the Nuggets over the Lakers, but this year, with the Nuggets winning the season series 3-0, a twist is expected.

Will Lebron James Play Against The Denver Nuggets Tonight?

LeBron James, with a possible appearance for the match against the Nuggets, has been an exceptional player. The 39-year-old basketball superstar has scored no less than 28 points in three out of his last four matches.

James accumulated 23 points in Tuesday's win, averaging 25.7 PPG and 7.3 RPG. James has managed an average of 24 points in his three encounters against the Nuggets.

On Tuesday, the Lakers successfully defeated the Pelicans with a score of 110-106 on their home turf during the play-in round.

This puts them ahead, even though they finished 8th in the conference, their experience still pushes them forward. In their last five games, the Lakers have managed to cover the spread twice.

Will Anthony Davis Play Against The Denver Nuggets Tonight?

Anthony Davis is also likely to play in the upcoming match despite his back soreness. In Tuesday's game, his impressive performance included 20 points and 15 rebounds, although he only managed 6-of-16 shots from the field.

The 31-year-old has maintained good health throughout the season, which, considering his career, is uncommon due to recurring back spasms. Davis has boasted an impressive average of 24.7 PPG and 12.6 RPG. Against the Nuggets, he has averaged 22 points and captured nine rebounds.

The Lakers have proved to be a force to reckon with, especially in away games. They have succeeded in five consecutive road games, thrice covering the spread. Their triumphant streak includes victories against the Pelicans on Sunday and Tuesday.

The Lakers have consistently scored at least 120 points in four out of their last five games, making their average score for the season a total of 118 points, the sixth highest. On defense, the Lakers are giving up an average of 117.4 points per game, ranking them 23rd.

Lakers Players Stats Against The Nuggets

LeBron James Stats

LeBron James averages 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, and 7.4 rebounds per game in 43 games against the Nuggets in his career.

Anthony Davis Stats

Anthony Davis averages 23.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in 31 games versus the Nuggets in his career.

D'Angelo Russell Stats

D'Angelo Russell averages 15.7 points, 5.9 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game in 23 games versus the Nuggets in his career.

Injury Report

Lakers

Probable

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy)

Anthony Davis (low back soreness)

Out

Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar disc surgery)

Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain)

Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain)

Christian Wood (left knee surgery)

Denver Nuggets

Out

Vlatko Cancar (left knee surgery).

