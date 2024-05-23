Luka Doncic is Eligible to Sign a New Supermax Extension Worth USD 346.3 Million; All You Need to Know

Luka Doncic was re-selected to the "All-NBA First Team." There was only one American on the inaugural team as the team was dominated by the Europeans. The Slovenian star who led the Dallas Mavericks to their game 1 win in the Western Conference Finals over the Minnesota Timberwolves, is now eligible to compete for the biggest contract in NBA history.

The former Real Madrid player signed a five-year, 215 million contract extension in 2022–2023; he also has a player option for the final year of the contract, which is 2026–2027.



What did Bobby Marks Report?

According to Bobby Marks, Doncic would be qualified for a "supermax deal," or maximum contract, worth $346,338,300, for which Luka would receive $69,267,660 per season because the Slovenian was an All-NBA player for the previous two seasons. In two summers, Doncic would be qualified for this historic contract extension.

Seasonal breakdown of the 'supermax deal' Luka Doncic could sign

2026-27: 59,713,500

2027-28: 64,490,580

2028-29: 69,267,660

2029-30: 74,044,740

2030-31: 78,821,820

Luka Doncic is Gunning for His First NBA Title

Luka Doncic is one of the faces of the NBA if not the only face. The Slovenian is a superstar and has been performing beyond expectations for multiple seasons now. However, this is the first time since he was drafted in the NBA that he is looking on the horizon to win the NBA title for the first time in his career. The Mavericks are not the favorites for the title, but they are making sure that every other team takes notice of their performances on the pitch.

If Doncic gets proper support from the likes of Kyrie Irving and PJ Washington in terms of scoring, they will be a tough nut to crack for the Wolves in the remainder of the conference finals and even in the NBA finals if they qualify.

