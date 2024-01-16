Meet Duop Reath, the 27-year-old rookie who survived a civil war that killed 2 million civilians to become an NBA player

On June 30, 2023, Duop Reath made his debut with the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2023 NBA Summer League, capping off a journey that began in the harsh conditions of the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya.

After an impressive stint at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, he secured a one-year deal with Portland Trail Blaz erson October 2, overcoming a setback with a waiver on October 21 and bouncing back with a two-way contract just three days later.

His NBA debut against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 12 marked the start of his NBA career.

Difficult childhood in Sudan and refugee camp life

Duop Reath's journey to the NBA was far from easy.

Born in South Sudan, he faced adversity when his family sought refuge in the Kakuma camp in Kenya amid the ongoing Second Sudanese Civil War (1983–2005).

Despite his father's efforts to spread peace through the church, the family endured losses due to the war.

The Kakuma camp, with over 150,000 refugees, exposed them to harsh conditions, dust storms, and poisonous creatures to outbreaks of malaria and cholera. Their lifeline came when Reath's father's cousin in Australia sponsored their journey to safety.

At the age of nine, Reath and his family resettled in Brisbane, Australia, where he began his education. Seeking new opportunities, Reath later moved to Perth and enrolled at Girrawheen Senior High School.

From soccer dreams to basketball stardom

Initially, Reath aspired to be part of Australia's Socceroos, dreaming of representing the country in soccer.

However, a growth spurt during his tenth year in school led him to pivot to basketball, discovering a new passion on the court.

This transition turned out to be a pivotal moment in Reath's life.

Collegiate success and recognition

While playing basketball in Australia, Duop Reath caught the attention of Marcus King, an assistant at Lee College. This paved the way for Reath to travel to Baytown, Texas, marking the beginning of his entry into the NCAA basketball scene.

In his freshman and sophomore seasons at Lee College in Texas (2014-2016), Reath displayed his basketball prowess.

His sophomore season, in particular, saw him average an impressive 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Joining the LSU Tigers in 2016, Reath's impact continued. During the 2016–17 season, he earned SEC Player of the Week and delivered standout performances, including a season-high 23 points against Charleston and a career-high 16 rebounds against Texas A&M.

In the 2017–18 season, Reath maintained his stellar contributions, averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Notably, he scored 31 points against Vanderbilt, earning another SEC Player of the Week title.

Pro Journey: From Serbia to Lebanon and finally to the NBA

Despite going undrafted in the 2018 NBA draft, Reath's journey continued with the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Summer League.

However, his breakthrough came when he signed a three-year contract with the Serbian team FMP on August 1, 2018.

Subsequent stops included the Brooklyn Nets (NBA Summer League), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia), Illawarra Hawks (Australasia's NBL), Phoenix Suns (2022 NBA Summer League), and Qingdao Eagles (CBA China).

A notable move to Al Riyadi Beirut in Lebanon in 2023 saw Reath's immediate impact, contributing to a West Asia subdivision championship.

His basketball odyssey eventually led him to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023, where he secured a two-way contract with the team.

