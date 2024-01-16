‘Pop is like a father to me’: Hawks Dejounte Murray responds to Spurs being interested in trading him back

Trade rumors are surrounding Dejounte Murray, the Atlanta Hawks point guard, particularly involving his old team, the San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reports that the Spurs have proactively discussed a potential Murray trade with the Hawks.

Their search for a reliable guard to assist in Victor Wembanyama's development has reportedly brought Murray under their radar.

Murray shed light on the circulating trade rumors in a candid TNT interview. He is well-known for his close relationship with coach Gregg Popovich, whom he views not merely as a coach but as a "father."

Amidst the speculation, he doesn't rule out the possibility of trades.

Murray further stated, “‘Pop is like a father to me, I'd be open to that. However, I am a Hawk right now and intend to stay professional and play correctly.”

Moving swiftly to clarify his current standing, Murray boldly declared his allegiance to the Atlanta Hawks for the moment.

He reassures in the interview, “I am a Hawk right now. I aim to maintain professionalism and play correctly,” signifying his determination to stay focused and professional despite trade talks.

Advertisement

The special bond Murray shares with Coach Popovich is a prominent feature of his career. This deep connection, with Popovich serving as a father figure, provides insight into their relationship transcending the basketball court.

ALSO READ: ‘Purest thing I've seen’: Youngest player in NBA, GG Jackson's adorable reaction to Shaquille O’Neal interviewing him is melting hearts

Jamal Murray's extension sparks interest from NBA contenders

Murray is set to kick off his four-year, $120 million extension in the 2024-25 season, yet the Hawks plan to enter into trade discussions about him before the deadline on February 8.

Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Detroit Pistons are all reportedly ready to launch into talks with Atlanta about a potential trade, as per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Equally interested are the Spurs, who are on the lookout for a reliable backcourt addition to team up with star rookie Victor Wembanyama.

Despite San Antonio holding the No. 4 ranking in assists per game across all teams, they lack a point guard who can consistently get the ball to Wembanyama in the paint, as noted by head coach Gregg Popovich.

This season, Murray has started in 36 games, yielding an average of 21.1 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. His shooting percentage stands at 46.6% from the field, 39.4% from the three-point line, and 81.4% for free throws.

Nevertheless, the Hawks' backcourt team of Murray and Trae Young hasn't built a significant impact on the court, resulting in the team's below-par start to the season with a 15-21 record.

ALSO READ: Paul George hilariously recalls thought process during LeBron James poster, reveals what Lakers star told him after