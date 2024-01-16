Paul George hilariously recalls thought process during LeBron James poster, reveals what Lakers star told him after

In an epic showdown last week between rival franchises the Lakers and Clippers, the Lakers clinched a nail-biting victory over the Clippers with a 106-103 score.

The highlight of the season emerged during this thrilling face-off when LeBron James spectacularly dunked over Paul George.

Following the game, the Clippers' forward gave a candid recap on his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George, about the unforgettable moment of LeBron's dunk at the age of 39.

"All I could feel was stupefaction, as though I resembled a deer caught in the headlights," admitted George as he reminisced about the event. "Before I could strategize my next move, I found myself immobilized."

Referring to his failed initial tackle, George said, "You reap what you sow. The play was already spoiled when AD intercepted the pass and redirected it to LeBron. With LeBron speeding towards the basket, I had to keep an eye on my left.

Thinking I could confuse him by pretending a defensive move and then switching to offense. But this underestimated mind game backfired.

Usually, in such a scenario, Bron passes the ball and retrieves it. But I noted he wasn't willing to do so this time. And so, I decided to challenge him early, while also maintaining distance to absorb any possible contact.

But again, I felt clueless and overwhelmed like a deer in headlights. Before I could act, I was left stunned."

Despite George's gutsy efforts, LeBron emerged as the top scorer of the match, earning 25 valuable points for the Lakers, which included his significant contributions in defending both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

George proved his worth by acquiring 22 points and emerged as the joint-top scorer from the Clippers camp alongside Ivica Zubac.

LeBron's verdict: Paul George's inquiry on the crucial foul

George clarified his dilemma during the play, stating that he expected James to pass and then receive the ball again.

This resulted in George being placed in an unfavorable position, permitting James to take advantage and dunk over him.

Furthermore, being penalized with a foul added to George's predicament, leading him to seek validation from James about the fairness of the call.

George recounted, “Left with no other option, I turned to Bron, my bewildered expression asking, ‘Hey Bron, did I foul you?’ I was desperate for some guidance at that point."

However, James pacified George, confirming that there wasn't a foul committed during the dunk.

"‘Nah bro, you didn’t foul me,’ he said," George recalled. "I breathed a sigh of relief, saying ‘Alright, cool.’ At least there was one less worry on my mind."

Presently, the Lakers and the Clippers are not competing in the same division of the Western Conference.

The Clippers successfully hold their position with 25 wins against 14 losses, just two games behind the Denver Nuggets at the third seed. Meanwhile, the Lakers remain in the 11th seed with a score of 19-21.

Unless a significant improvement occurs in their performance, the Lakers might not make it to the playoffs and would have to get the better of either the Rockets or the Jazz in the standings to avoid the play-in.

