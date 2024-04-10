Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Magic Tonight? Deets Inside

Giannis Antetokounmpo takes on the Magic in a thrilling clash. Get the scoop on his availability, injury reports, and much more! Read more.

By Rakesh Mehra
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  06:12 PM IST |  3.3K
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will welcome the Orlando Magic to the Fiserv Forum for an Eastern Conference clash. 

Both teams played the previous night, so it will be fascinating to observe their performance on the second night of back-to-back games. Their current records are also tightly matched in the leaderboard, making this game even more thrilling.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Magic Tonight?

The participation of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the match versus the Magic remains uncertain. Although he has luckily escaped injury to his left Achilles tendon, the timing of his return to play hinges on his response to treatment and rehabilitation for his strained calf, according to various league sources.

As the Bucks are playing at home for the second consecutive night, this offers a great opportunity to solidify their hold on the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The past few weeks have been somewhat disappointing for the team, entering their mid-week back-to-back games on the back of a four-match losing streak and having lost six of their previous seven games.


With the playoffs imminent, this isn't the ideal momentum or confidence level the team would like to hold. However, one win can turn their fortunes around, potentially boosting their chances of securing the two-seed in the playoffs and potentially avoiding a road game against Orlando.

Milwaukee Bucks Players Stats Against The Magic 

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Stat 

In his career, Giannis Antetounmpo has recorded an average of 21.9 points, 9.2, and 4.8 assists in 33 matchups with the Magic.


Damian Lillard’s Stat

Damian Lillard has posted an average of 25.5 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in his 19 career encounters against the Magic.

When And Where To Watch Magic vs. Bucks

When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Arena: Fiserv Forum

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Fubo (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial


Injury Report 

Bucks 

Questionable 

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo  

Out

  • MarJon Beauchamp

Magic 

Out

  • Franz Wagner

ALSO READ: Judge Rules in Favor of Grizzlies' Ja Morant Citing Self-Defense in 2022 Altercation with Teenager

About The Author
Rakesh Mehra

Rakesh Mehra is a passionate sports content writer at Pinkvilla, dedicated to bringing the thrill of the game to

...

Credits: Twitter ( now X)
