NBA GM Finds 2024 Draft ‘Absolutely Awful’ as the No. 1 Pick Might Get Someone Fired

As the 2024 NBA Draft is drawing near, opinions have started surfacing about the potential to be seen from the young talent. According to Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68, as one NBA General Manager said:

"This is an absolutely awful draft. There's no guy that projects as a franchise player, no one that even stands out as the No. 1 pick. This is the type of draft that gets someone fired if they get the No. 1 pick."

Surprisingly, he went above and beyond to say that even the No. 1 draft pick could cost someone their job as any potential bad decision could get them fired.

Well, for the most part, this year’s NBA Draft has already had expectations knocking to the ceilings as coming from last year’s No. 1 pick, Victor Wembanyama. The young and energetic Frenchman has had one of the best starts for the pro level.

All Eyes on the NBA Draft After the Regular Season

The conclusion of the regular NBA season has set the stage for the much-anticipated NBA Draft Lottery, scheduled for May 12. With 20 teams transitioning to the playoffs and the Play-In Tournament, the focus now shifts to the 10 teams gearing up for next season.

The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards hold a 14% chance each of securing the No. 1 overall pick, intensifying the anticipation as both teams await their fate.

Additionally, the Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers, who finished the season with identical records, are on the edge of their seats as a random drawing will determine which team will acquire the third and fourth best odds for the top pick in this pivotal draft.

While not as star-studded as the previous year, the 2024 draft still presents an opportunity for these teams to find players who can serve as foundational pieces or solid rotation players, injecting hope and excitement into the process.

