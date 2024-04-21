‘They Say I Look Like Gru’: Nuggets Nikola Jokic Finds New Fans in Despicable Me 4 Trailer Ahead of Playoffs

Superstar Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has made a delightful appearance in the latest trailer for Despicable Me 4, ahead of the NBA playoffs.

Dressed in a suave suit, Jokic humorously laments his resemblance to Gru from the Despicable Me movies in the promo. The trailer depicts Jokic being followed by a group of enthusiastic Minions, who clearly cannot get enough of his striking resemblance to their (formerly) despicable boss.

In the promotional video, Jokic was consulting a therapist explains how the Minions are not letting him alone. On getting asked by the on-screen therapist about his dressing issue, Jokic said, “ They say I look like Gru.”

However, the Joker was seen getting agitated for being followed by the Minions and telling them he is not their boss, i.e. Gru.

This light-hearted and entertaining promotional collaboration between Jokic and the beloved Minions adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming playoffs, showcasing a playful and unexpected crossover between the NBA and the popular animated franchise.

This light-hearted and entertaining promotional collaboration between Jokic and the beloved Minions adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming playoffs, showcasing a playful and unexpected crossover between the NBA and the popular animated franchise.

The Despicable 4 Promises More Fun

In 2022, "Minions: The Rise of Gru" made an astounding $1 billion, showcasing the global popularity of Gru and the Minions. The much-anticipated "Despicable Me 4" introduces new characters, including Gru's son, Gru Jr., who adds an unexpected twist to family life by wreaking havoc on his father.

Additionally, Gru faces a formidable new adversary, Maxime Le Mal, and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, leading the family on a thrilling and action-packed escape. The film promises to deliver the franchise's signature humor and introduces new characters voiced by Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman, alongside an all-star cast.

Furthermore, the script, a collaboration between Mike White and Ken Daurio, is brought to life under the capable direction of Chris Renaud.

Don't miss the highly-anticipated release of "Despicable Me 4" in theaters on July 3. Before the big day, catch up on the preceding films streaming on Peacock, and be sure to watch the new promo featuring Jokic for an exclusive sneak peek. Get ready to join Gru and the Minions on a new adventure filled with laughter, action, and heartwarming moments in "Despicable Me 4."

