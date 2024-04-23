New York Giants’ LEAKED Jersey Images Leave Fans Nostalgic

The New York Giants are set to make major changes to their jersey before the NFL’s next season commences. Many other teams have already unveiled their jersey but the Giants are yet to do so. The potential jersey has been leaked on the internet.

Giants’ History and Tradition

Only five teams were part of the NFL in the beginning and the New York Giants were one of them. The franchise has 4 NFL and 4 Super Bowl championships to their name. They also managed to get their hands on the Conference and Divisional championships 11 and 16 times respectively.

It isn’t the first instance when the Giants brought in a major change to their uniform. The G-men suited up in their blue kit which they used to wear in the 80s and 90s a couple of seasons back. When they wore the white kits for the first time in 2016 as a part of the NFL’s color rush campaign, they also had ‘Giants’ written on their helmet. They wore a red jersey, though once a year, from 2004 to 2007.

Theme of the Potential Jersey

The Giants are celebrating their 100 years as an organization. What could be a better way to give a tribute to their history than wearing a similar uniform? The Big Blue wore a similar jersey from 1924 to 1933.

The red colored kit has blue strips on the shoulder and torso. The numbers are written in white. If the leaked jersey is really what the Giants are going to wear this season, it would surely leave fans brimming with emotions. The jersey has received mixed reactions from the fans but once they joined the dots together, their respect for the franchise has increased.

We’ll have to wait for an official announcement from the team. Will the speculations turn out to be true or the Giants have planned something else for their centenary celebrations?