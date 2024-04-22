Where is NFL 2024 Draft Being Organized? Exploring Location of Upcoming Event

NFL Draft 2024 is just a few days away and the anticipation of fans is over the roof. Fans are wondering when the NFL Draft 2024 is and how to get the tickets to attend the event. Here's everything you need to know about the location of the event along with ticket details.

Where is NFL Draft 2024 And How to Get Its Tickets?

The NFL Draft for the 2024 season presented by Bud Lights will begin on April 25 and end on April 27. It will be taking place at Campus Martius Park, Michigan, and Hart Plaza in Detroit. The NFL Draft 2024 is all set to be available on multiple cable channels and streaming platforms.

Fans can enjoy the NFL Draft 2024 on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes. Moreover, it is also available to stream on NFL+ for fans who don't have cable options. Apart from these, there's also an option to live and enjoy the NFL Draft 2024 from the venue itself.

Also Read: 2024 NFL Draft Schedule: When And How To Watch, Live Streaming, First-Round Order, TV Channel And More

The NFL OnePass app allows fans who are eager for the event to get themselves free entry to the event. Fans can also register for free entry via NFL.com/DraftAccess and get themselves passes to the event. All adults are allowed to register but each adult can also register for a maximum of five children for the entry. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Once registered, the website will allow access to the NFL 2024 Draft, where fans can enjoy sponsor activations, immersive exhibits and so much more. Moreover, there's also a chance for the fans to win tickets to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Also Read: Lamar Jackson Will Evaluate Wide Receiver Prospects to Help Ravens With Pre-draft Process; Head Coach John Harbaugh REVEALS

Talking about NFL Drafts, teams are taking help from their elite players to pick the best players. For instance, Lamar Jackson is helping the Baltimore Ravens pick the best wide receivers this season, by being a helping hand. Let's see where Caleb Williams goes, considering he wants to be as great as Tom Brady .