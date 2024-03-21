New York Knicks Vs Denver Nuggets: Preview, Streaming Details, Injury Reports and More

The Knicks are rounding off their road trip with a visit to the Nuggets for a Thursday evening showdown. In their last game, the Knicks claimed a victory against Golden State on Monday with a 119-112 win, performing beyond expectations as +6.5 underdogs.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, narrowly secured a 115-112 victory against Minnesota on Tuesday, even as -7.5 favorites. The game between these two will commence at 9:10 EST at Denver's Ball Arena.

Concluding their road trip, the Knicks have been triumphant in all their three games so far.

Radiating an impressive performance, New York is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak, during which they have averaged 107 points per game. This performance has put them in an enviable fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Their seasonal average stands at 112 points per game with a commendable shooting percentage of 46.1% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point line.

The Knicks have been successful in sinking 13 three-pointers and 17.4 free throws per game. Their commendable average of 45.9 rebounds per game ranks them fifth in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson, a notable Knicks guard, is shooting at an impressive average of 27.9 points per game with a 47.8% success rate. In his last three games, he has averaged an extraordinary 40.3 points with a shooting average of 58.9%.

On the defensive front, the Knicks have showcased their prowess by allowing only 107.9 points per game this season. This defense strategy has been particularly effective in their last four games where they have conceded an average of just 93.8 points per game.

Denver Nuggets: Recent Form and Defensive Stats

The Nuggets are back home riding the high of a 3-1 SU successful road trip, now perching just a few percentage points away from the Western Conference's top spot, thanks to their exceptional 6-1 SU streak over their last seven games.

Their impressive offense, averaging 112.4 points over the last five games and 114.7 per season, places them 15th in the NBA.

They boast the league's fourth-best shooting record, hitting 49.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point zone, averaging 11.5 three-pointers and 15.2 free throws nightly.

Denver, in 10th place in the league, pull down 44.1 rebounds per game, showing a positive differential of +1.8 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets’ center, ranks fourth in the league with 12.3 rebounds and nine assists per game, adding an average of 26 points per game, positioning him in 14th place this season.

He also has the fourth-highest field goals per game on average with 10.2.

Defensively, the Nuggets are a formidable opponent, allowing only 110.2 points per game this season, placing them seventh-best in the NBA. Opposing teams only manage a 46.5% shooting record from the field and 36% from the three-point zone against them, averaging 11.2 three-pointers and 17.3 free throws per game.

New York Knicks Vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson, C: Out For Season (Ankle), Julius Randle, PF: Out (Shoulder), OG Anunoby, SF: Out (Elbow)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Zeke Nnaji, PF: Questionable (Back)

New York Knicks Vs Denver Nuggets Streaming Details

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Head-to-Head Record

The New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets have faced each other 98 times. The Knicks have won 47 games, while the Nuggets have won 51.

In their last five matchups, the Knicks have a 3-2 record against the Nuggets.

Prediction for Knicks vs Nuggets

Knicks 119-130 Nuggets

