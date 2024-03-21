‘They Are Now Done’: Reports Confirm Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Have Ended Their Relationship

Reports suggest that Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen, after being in a relationship for over a year, have now split up. Marcus, 33, is the son of the renowned Chicago Bulls basketball legend,

Michael Jordan, while Larsa, 49, is the ex-wife of iconic basketball player Scottie Pippen. The two were first publicly seen together in September 2022, as per TMZ Sports.

TMZ expanded on the news saying that the couple had taken a break in their relationship in February, but they are now done and have ended things once and for all. Post their break-up a few weeks ago, they've reportedly not been in touch at all.

Indeed, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are universally acclaimed as one of the NBA's finest pairs, having together secured six NBA championships, featuring two successive wins of three titles.

Michael Jordan, beyond doubt, is the most legendary figure in basketball history, having won six NBA Finals MVP awards along with five NBA MVP awards, recognition as an All-Star 14 times, and an astounding average career score of 30.1 points per game.

According to TMZ, when questioned about his son's relationship in July, Michael Jordan denied his approval. However, Marcus clarified that his father was only joking.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I Used to Always…’: Retired NBA Star Lamar Odom Reveals His Shocking NSFW Pre-Game Tradition

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Relationship Timeline

In 2022, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan sparked dating rumors when they were spotted having lunch at Zuma in Miami.

The buzz intensified after their affectionate behavior at the Rolling Loud music festival. However, they denied being in a relationship.

In December 2022, paparazzi captured them sharing a kiss. They took their relationship to Instagram to announce their romance officially a month later. By August 2023, speculation about engagement started swirling. But they promptly denied being engaged.

Their first appearance as a couple was on "The Real Housewives of Miami" in November 2023. Nevertheless, the journey ended when confirmed news of their breakup arrived in February 2024.

Critics scrutinized their relationship because of a 16-year age difference and complex family issues, mainly involving Larsa's ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, who was a previous teammate of Marcus's father, Michael Jordan.

Despite the hurdles, Larsa and Marcus faced public scrutiny while navigating their journey from being just friends to a romantic couple ending in a short-lived breakup.

ALSO READ: Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Boston Celtics Tonight? Deets Inside