‘I Used to Always…’: Retired NBA Star Lamar Odom Reveals His Shocking NSFW Pre-Game Tradition

Former NBA players frequently host podcasts to delve into untold stories and behind-the-scenes moments from their playing days, to build a stronger bond with contemporary fans.

The same intent may have propelled Lamar Odom to start his podcast, 'The LADE Show.' However, he unveiled an unconventional and private pre-game ritual in a recent episode.

His revelation was not typically what one would expect from a professional athlete, and it even caught guest Max Christie off guard.

"I used to always je*k off, but I think about it cause that it probably took some of my energy. I was at home at the crib... have a hotel room I bust it down," Odom said. "That is why sometimes I would rather play on the road.”

Odom's disclosure of his pre-game ritual caused unease, given its confidential nature. Yet, other NBA players, unrelated to basketball, have had routines that could be considered eccentric.

For instance, during their time with the Houston Rockets, James Harden, Chandler Parsons, and Jeremy Lin would participate in a peculiar Kung Fu move together.

Similarly, Russell Westbrook has been known to share his intense dance moves with teammates on the court.

Who is Lamar Odom's Girlfriend?

Lamar Odom is currently single, rumors swirled around claiming Lamar Odom and Daniiellè Alexis to be dating.

Despite these rumors, insiders in Lamar's circle clarified that while they do share a close bond, it doesn't extend to the romantic realm.

Lamar's off-court notoriety primarily steamed from his marriage to Khloe Kardashian, his ex-wife. Their marriage, which concluded in 2013 with Kardashian filing for divorce, lasted four years.

Transitioning into a single life after his divorce, Lamar found love again with fitness trainer Sabrina Parr. The formal announcement of their relationship was made when they got engaged in November 2019.

But Lamar's love life took another turn in 2020. Despite initially planning a 2020 wedding, the year culminated in the cancelation of the engagement.

Elizabeth Randolph at Distractify reported that the couple tried reuniting in the festive season of Thanksgiving 2020, but by December, they had parted ways yet again.

Despite bearing the brunt of tumultuous relationships, Odom takes pride in making strides in personal growth. The residue of his past relationships hasn't hindered his pursuit of various ventures in life.

