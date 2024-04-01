‘Next Year Is Brons Final Year’: NBA Fans Left Speculating After LeBron James Admits He Is Running Out of Time

LeBron James dropped a 40-point banger against the Brooklyn Nets to seal the night for the Los Angeles Lakers. Ending into a 116-104 victory, Lakers had them tight right from the beginning with a 19-point lead in the first quarter.

As the Nets drove out of the let down performance in the first quarter, it was all set for the Lakers forward to put his extraordinary skills and gameplay to display.

LeBron had seven rebounds and five assists to his match winning performance and got the helpful hands from Anthony Davis with 24 points and four rebounds.

However, it was his post game interview that held the audience with shock and made them speculate big as Bron hinted that he does not have many more years left to him for the game.

Talking to the reporters, LeBron James said, “So I’m not going to play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure, but not very long. I don’t know what or when that door will close as far as when I retire, but I don’t have much time left.”

For all the obvious reasons, the Kings’ fans weren’t unaware of what's coming in the next few years, an account with the name College Basketball News commented on the post: “Next year is Brons final year.”

LeBron James hit career high three-pointer against the Nets

In an impressive display of shooting, LeBron James tied his season-high with 40 points and matched a career-best 9 three-pointers in the Lakers' victory over the Brooklyn Nets on April 1, 2024. James' performance was the driving force behind the Lakers' win, as they cemented their ninth-place position in the Western Conference, 1.5 games ahead of the Warriors.

The four-time NBA MVP shot 13-for-17 from the field, showcasing his unparalleled scoring prowess, while his 9-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc was a testament to his exceptional three-point shooting ability.

The 37-year-old James' performance was all the more remarkable given Brooklyn's dismal first-half defense, as they allowed the Lakers to take a 26-point lead after the first quarter. The Nets' offense struggled to find its footing, shooting only 42.4% from the field and a dismal 33.3% from beyond the arc, while their shooting woes were exacerbated by the Lakers' 54.5% shooting from the field.

With this win, James notched his third 40-point game of the season and continued to solidify his standing as one of the greatest players in NBA history.