‘I Expect Nothing Less’: NBA Fans TROLL LeBron James After His Old Clip From P. Diddy Instagram Live Goes Viral

An old video of LeBron James has gone viral online where he was seen praising the renowned rapper and music mogul Sean Combs a.k.a Diddy for his lavish parties.

What seemed like an organized online live event through Instagram, there were a bunch of people seen behind the rapper when he chills out with Lakers star LeBron James on his Instagram live.

A video posted by a parody account that goes by the name NBA Centel on X/formerly Twitter, shows Bron saying - ​​“Ain’t no party like a diddy party.”

Not to mince any bit of time, the ever awake NBA fans showed no mercy on the post and jumped right into the comment section of the video without minding the video being four years back from 2020.

The basketball fans put a hundreds of quick reactions to the short video.

The video that reached to roughly about three million X users through the platform, saw nearly a thousand comments on it with more than four thousand retweets and 16 thousand likes, that too just hours after the post first emerged on the internet on Thursday.

A user wrote, “I expect nothing less from two sellouts.”

Advertisement

In addition to that, there were more such comments started coming from the NBA community.

Also Read: 'Performance Enhancement Drugs': NBA Fans Roast LeBron James for His Joke About Post-Game Feeling

What was LeBron James doing with Diddy on his Instagram live?

What was believed to be a latest video and spreaded like a wildfire as there is a lot happening around Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and a series of civil lawsuits surfaced against him.

The video in question is an April, 2020 video, which was from an Instagram live organized by Diddy for a noble cause.

He was raising funds for healthcare workers fighting the then going COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual event, organized by Diddy, served as a platform for celebrities and well-known figures to come together and contribute to the aid efforts.

Advertisement

The duo had a virtual Dance-a-thon where a couple of people were seen dancing behind Diddy and LeBron also seemed to be throwing his body to the music beats.

Later, the rapper also announced that his dance-a-thon event fundraiser crossed the three million dollars mark.

During the live stream, LeBron James was seen engaging with Diddy along with his son, Bronny, showcasing their commitment to supporting the frontline heroes battling the pandemic.