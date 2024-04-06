Oklahoma City Thunder Report: Will Shai Gilgeous - Alexander Play Against Indiana Pacers Tonight? Deets Inside

The Oklahoma City Thunder is ready to compete against the Indiana Pacers in a cross-conference match on Friday evening, following a defeat to the Celtics in their previous away game.

Conversely, the Pacers also experienced a road loss to the Nets. Nonetheless, the Pacers have an earlier 121-11 away victory over the Thunder this season under their belt.

Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Play Against the Indiana Pacers Tonight?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's game performance is currently uncertain due to a quad bruise. Despite being considered one of the premier players in the NBA, the 25-year-old guard's performance has dipped slightly, scoring less than 24 points in four of his recent five games.

They are one game short of a leading spot as of Thursday evening. Their recent performance has suffered, experiencing two defeats and covering the spread only once in their last five matches.

They lost because of a 109-105 defeat to the 76ers on Monday and a demoralizing 135-100 defeat against the Celtics on Wednesday where they went in as 12-point underdogs.

Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against Thunder Tonight?

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are pursuing their third consecutive victory. Although they have lost their chance of leading the division, they maintain a respectable position in the conference standings, trailing only 2.5 games behind the fourth position.

Tyrese Haliburton will be available to play against the Thunder he hasn't fallen short on performance, scoring a minimum of 21 points in four of his last five games including 24 points in Wednesday's match.

They triumphed in two of their last three fights and have a back-to-back game against the Nets this week lined up.

Pascal Siakam, acquired just in January, has proven to be a stellar addition to the Pacers. The 29-year-old forward has an impressive record of scoring more than 20 points in three of his last five games, including scoring 26 points on Wednesday and averaging 21.8 points per game.

Thunder Player's Stats Against The Pacers

Chet Holmgren

In his professional career, Chet Holmgren has maintained an average of 15.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in one match against the Pacers.

Josh Giddey

Across four encounters against the Pacers in Josh Giddey's career, he has maintained an average of 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

Pacers Players' Stats Against The Thunder

Tyrese Haliburton

In his career, Tyrese Haliburton has battled the Thunder in five games, averaging 15.4 points, 11.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.

Myles Turner

Myles Turner has faced off against the Thunder in ten games throughout his career, averaging 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks.

Injury Report

OKC Thunder injury report

Out

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right quad contusion) is out.

Ousmane Dieng (G League assignment)

Adam Flagler (G League two-way)

Keyontae Johnson (G League two-way)

Olivier Sarr (G League two-way)

Questionable

Jalen Williams (left ankle sprain)

Indiana Pacers injury report

Out

Bennedict Mathurin (right shoulder labral tear)

Questionable

Quenton Jackson (G League two-way)

Oscar Tshiebwe (G League two-way)

Myles Turner (right second finger sprain)

