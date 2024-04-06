San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against Pelicans Tonight? DEETS Inside

On their journey to New Orleans, the San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for their Friday night face-off against the Pelicans. As the Spurs rank fifteenth in the Western

Conference, they are once more looking forward to May's NBA Draft Lottery, where they can build their team further with the strength of their previous year's top pick, Victor Wembanyama.

Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against the Pelicans Tonight?

Victor Wembanyama is all set to play against the Pelicans. Their recent bout against the reigning champions witnessed a hint of Wembanyama's promising future.

The potential Rookie of the Year was close to clinching a quadruple-double with his impressive stats of 23 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, and nine blocks.

This season, the Spurs hold a record of 18-58 after succumbing to their previous two matches, including a close 110-105 loss against the Nuggets. Despite their recent downfall, the Spurs had been improving their performance with a sequence of three victories before their current setback.

Given the conspicuous absence of key players, their potential victory was just within reach. This near miss can be credited to the strong performance of the NBA's future superstar.

ALSO READ: Did J Cole Use Cam Reddish Reference To Diss Kendrick Lamar in Latest Album Might Delete Later?

Advertisement

Will Zion Williamson Play Against the Spurs Tonight?

The New Orleans Pelicans game will potentially see forward Zion Williamson (with a recent left finger contusion) as a questionable participant when they host the Spurs at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans were in a favorable position just weeks ago, appearing as strong contenders for a top-four finish in the Western Conference and thereby earning a home-court advantage in the first playoff round.

However, circumstances have since changed due to the loss of star forward Brandon Ingram, causing the Pelicans to slide down to the seventh rank in the Western Conference standings.

This potential position would have them competing in the playoff qualification stage if they do not outpace either the Suns or Mavericks.

Now, with only five games left, including tonight's, the Pelicans are focused on either narrowing the gap with the Suns or Mavericks or ensuring the fitness of their two star forwards as the playoffs draw closer.

Spurs Players Stats Against Pelicans

Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama's performance against the Pelicans in his career includes an average of 16.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in the last five games. In his two most recent games, he achieved scores of 17 and 18.

Malaki Branham

In his last five face-offs against the Pelicans, the stats show an average of 8.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

Pelicans' Players Stats Against Spurs

Paolo Banchero

Facing the Spurs, Paolo Banchero has notched up an average of 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 4 career games.

Zion Williamson

One of the prominent players from the Pelicans, Zion Williamson, showcased notable stats against the Spurs with an average of 24.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists from 10 games, including a triumphant score of 33 points in the latest game.

Injury Report

Spurs Injuries

Questionable

Keldon Johnson (Foot)

Out

Advertisement

Charles Bassey (Knee)

Jeremy Sochan (Ankle)

Devin Vassell (Foot)

Cedi Osman (Ankle)

Dominick Barlow (Knee)

Pelicans Injuries

Questionable

Zion Williamson (Finger)

Out

Advertisement

Brandon Ingram (Knee)

Jose Alvarado (Hip)

ALSO READ: LeBron James' Son Bronny James Declares for NBA Draft and Enters NCAA Transfer Portal for Eligibility