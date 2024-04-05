Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Will Stephen Curry Play Against Mavericks Tonight? Deets Inside

This Friday, the Golden State Warriors are heading to the Lone Star State to face off against the Dallas Mavericks.

Coming on the heels of a game with Houston on Thursday, Golden State completes the second part of their back-to-back games with this match in Dallas.

Will Stephen Curry Play Against the Mavericks Tonight?

Stephen Curry, the top scorer for the Golden State with a game average of 26.4 points, is all set to play against the Mavericks.

The Warrior's current position in the Western Conference standings is tenth, a close three games above the eleventh-place Houston Rockets.

With only seven games remaining in the regular season schedule and playoff qualification only open to the top ten, the stakes are high.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against the Warriors Tonight?

In the opposite camp, Luka Doncic will also be ready to take on the Warriors. Posting an impressive average of 33.9 points per game, Luka stands as the lead scorer for Dallas.

The Mavericks presently hold the fifth spot in the Western Conference, one game above the seventh place. Only the top six will be able to sidestep the play-in tournament, enhancing the intensity of the upcoming games.

Golden State Warriors Players Stats Against Mavericks

Stephen Curry - In 42 career games against the Mavericks, he has held an impressive average with 23.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds.

Klay Thompson - In his 37 career clashes with the Mavericks, has managed to maintain averages of 18.9 points, 3. rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

Draymond Green - His performance against the Mavericks in 34 games has brought about averages of 9.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

Mavericks Players Stats Against Warriors

Luka Dončić- His career stats show impressive numbers against the Warriors. He has racked up an average of 30.2 points, 8.3 assists, and 8.2 rebounds in 19 games, recording a significant 30 points in his last encounter with the Warriors.

Kyrie Irving - His record against the Warriors has seen an accumulation of 23.1 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.6 rebounds on average over 21 games. His last showdown with the Warriors saw him score a mighty 27 points.

P.J. Washington Jr. - He has sustained an average of 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists over 9 games against the Warriors, contributing an impressive 20 points in his most recent encounter.

Injury Report

Warriors

Questionable

Andrew Wiggins (Ankle injury)

Jonathan Kuminga (Knee)

Dario Saric (Knee)

Dallas Mavericks

Out

Josh Green (Ankle injury)

Dereck Lively II (Knee injury)

