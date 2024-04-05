OnlyFans Model Morgan Holly Moore CLAIMS Top AEW Stars MJF and Chris Jericho Slid Into Her DMs: Details Inside

A popular OnlyFans Model, Morgan Holly Moore, who has more than 300k followers on her official Twitter account, revealed that AEW Wrestlers MJF and Chris Jericho slid into her DMs. A couple of hours ago, MJF called out The Rock for reacting to fan art of his former girlfriend and even called out The Rock for “Stealing” his idea of beating Cody Rhodes.

MJF quoted The Brahma Bull’s appreciation tweet, saying, “First you steal my glorious idea to lash Cody. Now you try to cop art from my ex. I’m a fan. But please Leave me be, Dewey.”

Morgan Holly quoted the same MJF tweet where he called out The Rock for reacting to his ex-girlfriend's tweet and stealing his idea of beating Cody Rhodes. Morgan claimed the primary reason behind MJF’s breakup with his girlfriend was that he slides in DMs of OnlyFans models like her, and then she shared a screenshot of MJF in her DMs.



Morgan Holly Quoted, “She’s your ex because you couldn’t stop messaging E-Wh*res like me on the internet, Maxwell.”



After Morgan Holly revealed the DMs and claimed that the former AEW champion texted slid in her DMs, fans started trolling her and claimed she was just making fake screenshots for clout.



Later, Holly shared more text. This time, she showed a DM’s former WWE champion and current AEW star Chris Jericho.



Chris Jericho’s screenshot showed a text from the former WWE champion, “You are a journalist now.”



MJF screenshot showed a text from former AEW champion, “Yo.”

AEW Dynasty Match Card

AEW is set to host its next significant pay-per-view this month, AEW Dynasty, which will occur on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. This card will feature some of the biggest names on the AEW roster, including AEW champion Samoa Joe, Adam Copland, AKA Edge, Bryan Danielson, Will Ospery, and many more. Here is the list of matches announced for pay-per-view.

Match Card

AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa

AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Competitors TBD

Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House of Black