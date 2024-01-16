‘Purest thing I've seen’: Youngest player in NBA, GG Jackson's adorable reaction to Shaquille O’Neal interviewing him is melting hearts

On Monday, TNT's Inside the NBA provided another unforgettable moment for viewers, when Shaquille O'Neal praised Memphis Grizzlies' rookie, GG Jackson, after his commendable post-game performance.

Jackson, who had just celebrated his 19th birthday on December 17, managed an impressive score of 23 points in his fourth appearance since his promotion from the club's G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

This happened during the Grizzlies' triumph over the Golden State Warriors, with a final score of 116-107.

The stellar performance earned Jackson a post-game interview with the Inside team. By the end of the interview, Jackson was visibly astounded when he received a congratulatory message from the Hall of Famer.

Instead of asking questions, O'Neal stated, “I don't have any queries, I just want to say 'well done, young man.'

You showcased an incredible game, and now, people who were oblivious to you, are well-informed. I'm tremendously proud of you."

After taking a moment to gather his thoughts, the amazed Jackson thanked O'Neal, expressing that hearing O'Neal's voice was a great honor.

This touching exchange demanded multiple repeats from Ernie Johnson, and fans responded warmly to Jackson's sincere reaction after hearing from the legend, Shaq.

Presumably, Jackson will always cherish the memory of the NBA legend's encouraging words, given after his notable performance, in front of an enormous audience on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Young talent GG Jackson II stands out in Grizzlies' victory over the Warriors

Despite dealing with many player injuries on Monday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies heavily leaned on their "next man up" approach while battling the Golden State Warriors.

They welcomed back the franchise's big man, Jaren Jackson Jr., but GG Jackson II, the rookie forward, ended up taking center stage.

As a result of numerous player absences, coach Taylor Jenkins had to thoroughly explore his pool of available talent. Among those who responded, the first-year player shone the most.

Fresh from an impressive 20-point display against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Jackson outdid himself in just two days.

He achieved a career milestone with a whopping 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks, boasting a shooting ratio of 66.7 percent from the floor and 62.5 percent from deep on eight attempts.

Despite seven Grizzlies players scoring double-digit points, Jackson was undoubtedly the key performer during their 116-107 victory over the Warriors.

