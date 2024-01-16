‘It's a napkin, We need a real banner’: Lakers fan Ice Cube latest to diss franchise's In-Season Tournament victory banner

Just five weeks have passed since the LA Lakers won the NBA In-Season Tournament, but for this renowned franchise, it feels like eons as they've slipped down the standings since that victorious night in Las Vegas.

On Monday, one of the most noticeable Lakers fans appeared to downplay the team’s NBA Cup victory. The Lakers' decision to hoist a banner in honor of their tournament win drew criticism from LA native rapper Ice Cube, also now the operator of the Big3 basketball league.

In his perspective, winning the tournament, which may require several years and potential rule adjustments to match the prestige of the NBA Finals, was minor.

He expressed his views on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday, mocking the Lakers' victory banner as a "certificate" and a "napkin."

The NBA Finals is the "real deal", according to Cube. "Usually, we hang nothing but championship banners, so hanging this is fine if we want some extra garnish. But it's a napkin. We need a legitimate banner," he said.

Although Ice Cube's zinger made some laugh, he's not alone in his opinion about the league's debut in-season tournament before the playoffs.

The tiebreaker rules that dictated the teams advancing from the group phase didn't go over well with fans and players. The Lakers' banner – designed with spots for future NBA Cup victories – was criticized by former LA Finals winners Ron Harper and Shaquille O'Neal.

Lakers' playoff battle: Uphill climb in the Western Conference

Even though the Lakers have won the inaugural NBA Cup, their trajectory has not been upward in the crowded Western Conference standings.

They have suffered 12 losses in their last 17 games, and as the season nears its midway point, it's questionable whether LeBron James and the Lakers will get a chance to compete for this year's Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Following a defeat to the Utah Jazz on Saturday, the Lakers now hold the 11th position in the West with a record of 19-21. They fall half a game behind the Jazz and the Houston Rockets in the standings.

To get into the Play-In Tournament, they need to finish 10th at least or secure a position not lower than sixth if they are to enter the playoffs outright.

