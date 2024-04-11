Rashee Rice Car Accident: Arrest Warrant Issued for Chiefs Star on Eight Charges After Dallas Car Crash

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to assault, car crashes, and drug intake

Shocking news came in the way of NFL fans. Kansas City Chief’s wide receiver, Rashee Rice, has been issued an arrest warrant. The professional football player hailing from North Texas, along with Theodore Knox, came under the radar for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run case that took place on the Central Expressway last month.

According to the Dallas Police, the incident took place on March 30, involving Rice, 23, and Knox, 21. They were reported driving a Lamborghini SUV and a Corvette at high speeds along U.S. Highway 75 near University Boulevard.

Chiefs Star Faces Arrest in Dallas

Their collision triggered a chain reaction, due to which four other vehicles crashed. However, the entire indent was captured on a dashcam video of a witness. Rice has been accused of assault and collisions causing serious injury.

The Dallas police said, “Two of the involved drivers were treated at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue for minor injuries and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries."

Later, after further investigation, it was discovered that various items, like marijuana, credit cards, a check, a diamond chain, and a playbook, were found in cars. Another piece of information that came to light was that Rice was leasing the Lamborghini, but he owned the Corvette driven by Knox.

Rashee Rice with his blameworthiness

Rice took accountability for his role in the crash and posted a statement on Instagram. Aggravated assault is classified as a second-degree felony, which carries a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Previously, Rice played college football at Southern Methodist University (SMU) before coming to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. Five days after the accident, Texas Senator Royce West, who is representing Rice, confirmed that he was the one driving the Lamborghini. He said, “During the interview, Mr. Rice acknowledged that he was driving the Lamborghini." With that, he added, "That was the question that was asked. And he responded to that, saying that he was driving the Lamborghini."

However, the Kansas City Chiefs declined to comment on the situation. Nevertheless, Senator West’s office issued a statement that revealed Rice surrendering to the authorities and following the legal representation.