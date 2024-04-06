Rashee Rice Under Radar for Facing Multiple Serious Charges Ranging From Street Racing to Crash; DETAILS Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction!

Ever since police officials reported having Marijuana found in Rashee Rice's car, things have just been going hard for him. The Chiefs' star player will face multiple charges after causing a multiple-car crash last week, which led to many people injured.

What All Chargers Could Rashee Rice Face in His Lawsuit?

Even though Rashee Rice has multiple problems, the biggest issue at hand is the potential loss of liberty because of incarceration. And this could begin to shape soon. Through Dallas Morning News, Attorney Royce West revealed that Dallas police officials will soon file charges against Rashee Rice.

Also Read: Report: Rashee Rice Might Face Charges for Drug Possession as Police Found 10.8 GM Marijuana in His Crashed Lamborghini

Rashee Rice has already admitted to driving the Lamborghini, which led to his first legal problem: street racing, a red flag in Texas laws. In this regard, the NFL star could face up to third-degree felony charges, considering the people injured and hospitalized due to Rashee's racing.

This comes with a potential sentence of two to ten years in prison. Moreover, Rashee Rice is also accused of hit and run since he left the scene. If found guilty, he could get a sentence of one to five years. If injuries of victims are figured to be serious, the sentence could go from two to ten years.

Advertisement

Also Read: Chiefs' President Mark Donovan Shares HOT-TAKE on Wide Receiver Rashee Rice's Ongoing 'Hit and Run' Investigation

Moreover, recently, it was revealed that there was also Marijuana found in Rashee Rice's Lamborghini. But that could be a relief, considering the local prosecutor said that having minor marijuana possession isn't prosecuted most of the time. However, the case could affect Rashee Rice's NFL career apart from legal penalties.

Advertisement

If found guilty in court of the charges imposed on him, Rashee Rice would also be prosecuted, and required discipline would be implemented as per the league's Personal Conduct Policy. The first offense DUI generally results in a two-game suspension. The punishment could go as high as a ban. But let's see what the future brings for Rashee Rice.