Report: Rashee Rice Might Face Charges for Drug Possession as Police Found 10.8 GM Marijuana in His Crashed Lamborghini

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction!

As the investigation around Rashee Rice's multi-car crash unfolds, things get more complicated for the NFL star. Recently, police officials reported finding marijuana in Rashee Rice's crashed Lamborghini. Here's everything else the authorities reported to have found inside his face.

Police Officials Found Marijuana Along With Other Items in Rashee Rice’s Lambo

Following his multiple-car accident last week, Rashee Rice is facing some serious legal charges. In addition to reckless driving and running from the crime scene, Rashee Rice might also face some serious drug possession charges. The Lamborghini Rice was driving that crashed into a Corvette reportedly had marijuana.

According to the WFAA, the police official's report about the accident says there were 10.8 grams of marijuana found in both the cars. The possession of drugs could get him in trouble with the narcotics department, resulting in additional charges on him. But marijuana isn't the only thing found inside the cars.

In addition, multiple credit cards, a diamond chain, a $16,500 check, and a Kansas City Chiefs playbook were found inside his car. The report also states that the six occupants of the two vehicles didn't check on the injured individuals and simply ran away.

Furthermore, the report didn't specify the speed at which the cars were running at. But it did state that the two were 'speeding' on Highway 75, going towards the northbound. On Thursday, Rashee Rice's lawyer presented a press conference and revealed expecting charges from the DA.

Talking about their vehicles, their lawyers revealed that the Lamborghini that Rice was driving was rented. The Corvette, on the other hand, was also leased under his name. With the investigation moving forward, Rashee Rice has promised full cooperation. Let's see what new details unfold in the future.