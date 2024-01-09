Real reason why Triple H did not book Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton in singles match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Former 14-time WWE champion Randy Orton made his comeback to WWE, after a long break from WWE, at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 as the fifth member of team Cody Rhodes in the wargames match and helped Team Cody Rhodes to capture the victory against Team Judgement Day and Drew McIntyre.

Later, on the edition of Monday Night Raw, The Apex Predator expressed he would chase and hunt The Bloodline and Roman Reigns.

On the edition of Blue Brand, Orton signed the contract with SmackDown and openly challenged The Bloodline and Roman Reigns.

The original plans were for Roman Reigns to face Randy Orton at Royal Rumble 2024 in a singles match. Weeks into the build-up, there were some changes made to the storyline. The first LA Knight was added to the feud and then AJ Styles returned and was added to the feud.

On the latest edition of Blue Brand, New Year’s Resolution edition SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis announced at the Fatal Four Way match at Royal Rumble 2024.

After Roman Reigns and Bloodline launched an attack at the triple-threat match main event to determine Roman Reigns’s opponent at Royal Rumble 2024.

Now, Roman Reigns will defend his championship against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a fatal-four-way match at Royal Rumble 2024.

Dave Meltzer told the real reason why Triple H did not book Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton in a singles match at Royal Rumble 2024.

Meltzer said, “The actual deal here is that the original idea was Roman Reigns and Randy Orton for the Rumble.”

He further said, “Essentially there were parties involved who did not want to beat Randy Orton this early and just felt that there was money to be made with Randy Orton and Roman in a program at some point, but it’s too soon to do it.”

“But LA Knight just got beat and AJ Styles isn’t strong enough I think AJ is the guy they probably would’ve wanted because Roman can beat him. The basic gist was that AJ gives them someone they can beat, LA gives them someone they can beat.” Meltzer concluded.

Royal Rumble 2024 match card

WWE is set to host their first major pay-per-view of the year 2024. Royal Rumble 2024, this year will mark the 37th edition of the annual Royal Rumble event. Rumble is one of the five major pay-per-view events of WWE that they host annually.

The Royal Rumble 2024 is just two weeks away and the card looks already spectacularly better than ever. Four matches are announced including two Royal Rumbles matches and two championship defenses.

Match Card:-

30 Men Royal Rumble Match – Cody Rhodes vs CM Punk vs Shinsuke Nakamura 27 TBA

30 Women Royal Rumble Match – Bayley vs Nia Jax vs Becky Lynch 27 TBA

Logan Paul(c) vs Kevin Owens – WWE United States Championship

Roman Reigns(c) vs Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs AJ Styles – Fatal 4-Way match for Undisputed Universal Championship

