Will The Rock face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 40? Answer likely in Young Rock Easter egg

The first edition of Monday Night Raw this year was a special show and the show was advertised as the Day 1 Monday Night Raw. Triple H hinted before the show that a former WWE champion would be returning to the show.

After Rhea Ripley defended her WWE women’s championship against Ivy Nile on Day 1 Monday Night Raw. WWE announced that the former WWE champion is returning to WWE. and Former WWE champion Jinder Mahal made his return back to WWE.

Fans were disappointed to see Mahal return as they expected some other big name to appear on the show. Mahal unleashed verbal blows and trolled the United States of America and their people.

To interrupt Jinder Mahal, The Bramha Bull former WWE champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returned and roasted Jinder Mahal for his harsh words for America and its people. The Rock even broke chants of “Day 1 douchebag” in the arena.

Further The Rock spinebuster Mahal and then Rock bottomed him. The Brahma Bull later issued an indirect challenge to his cousin Roman Reigns. He asked fans where should he sit should he sid at “The head of the table”

Some previous reports suggested Roman Reigns vs The Rock will take place at Elimination Chamber 2024.

A lot of fans and experts believe The Rock will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 not at Elimination Chamber 2024.

When will Rock vs Roman Reigns happen

Ever since The Rock has openly hinted at his match with his cousin Roman Reigns at the recent edition of Monday Night Raw. fans are predicting when and where will The Rock and Roman Reigns face each other.

Some reports indicate Rock and Roman Reigns will face each other at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Now an old clip from the Young Rock show is going viral on the internet where Rock is introducing young Roman Reigns who was asking The Rock to wrestle him to which he reacted and said “No, the world is not ready!" Rock further responds. "A match that big can happen only at WrestleMania."

Fans are now reposting the easter egg and expressing match will only take place at WrestleMania 40.

Even The Rock has finally reacted on his return to Monday Nighter Raw and stated “We’re just getting started.”

Are you excited about The Rock vs Roman Reigns match? and what do you think when will Rock vs Roman Reigns happen? At WrestleMania 40 or Elimination Chamber 2024 Comment down below.

