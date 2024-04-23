Rhea Ripley Mocks Becky Lynch After 'The Man' Captures WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship at Monday Night Raw

On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch managed to win the women's Battle Royal to determine the new women's WWE Heavyweight Champion after Rhea Ripley vacated her champion on last week's Monday Night Raw edition. Becky Lynch eliminated Liv Morgan and captured the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion.

Former WWE Women Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley reacted to Becky Lynch winning her vacant title, "The forever runner up and the interim champ."

Becky Lynch won the traditional women's Elimination Chamber 2024 match and earned the opportunity to face WWE Women Heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch kicked off WrestleMania 40 Saturday Night One; Ripley and Lynch tore the roof with their performance. Rhea Ripley managed to defeat former women's champion Becky Lynch.

Rhea Ripley Injury After WrestleMania 40

At the edition of Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 40, Liv Morgan, former tag team partner of Rhea Ripley and former WWE women champion, launched an attack on Mami backstage. A week after Monday Night Raw, a report broke informing us of Rhea Ripley's potential injury.

The report by PWInsider revealed Rhea Ripley has injured her shoulder and informed, "The issue is severe enough that the talk internally is that Ripley may be forced to vacate her Championship, possibly as soon as tonight's episode of RAW." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The report suggested that Rhea Ripley was injured when Liv Morgan slammed Mami on the door, and Rhea injured her shoulder. Rhea Ripley vacated her WWE Women's Heavyweight Championship.

While Rhea Ripley announced she was dropping her championship due to a shoulder injury on Monday Night Raw, "This championship, this means the most to me in my entire life. And that's why this is so painful, Revenge tour.

"This is all because your stupid little revenge tour, Liv. Are you kidding me? Because of your revenge tour, Liv. Are you bloody (kidding) me right now? I could've actually had some respect for you if you decided to do a face-to-face but you decided to blindside me like that coward that I know you are."

ALSO READ: Is Former WWE Champion Goldberg Joining AEW? DEETS