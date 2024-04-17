Roman Reigns Spotted Filming Keke Palmer Project After WWE WrestleMania 40 Defeat Against Cody Rhodes

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns hasn’t made any appearance in WWE after his loss against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Reigns’ tenure as the WWE Universal Champion for 1,316 days came to an end on April 7, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the Bloodline’s chief hasn’t been seen in WWE since then.

So what has Roman Reigns been doing these days? The Tribal Chief was recently spotted doing some kind of project with Lauren ‘Keke’ Palmer. Taking to Instagram, Palmer, an actress and singer who has worked on several acclaimed projects including Jordan Peele’s Nope, shared an image of Reigns as part of the upcoming production.

The backstage report suggests that Reigns has been filming a “heist comedy” with Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, and Pete Davidson. The Tribal Chief’s hiatus from WWE is because of this project only.

It was also reported earlier this year that The Bloodline fraction in WWE, which comprises Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, won’t be at full strength after WrestleMania 40 as Reigns will pursue his acting career.

And if you aren't aware of it, this isn't Roman Reigns' first venture into the world of acting. He has previously appeared alongside his cousin The Rock in 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Show. Reigns has also made several appearances on TV in animated roles.

When is Roman Reigns returning to WWE?

There is no official date set for the return of Roman Reigns in WWE so far. With him gone, his other Bloodline member, Solo Sikoa has taken it upon himself to lead the faction until The Tribal Chief arrives.

He turned on his member Jimmy Uso and teamed up with new member Tama Tonga to take control of the Bloodline. Many predict that this might also lead to a Tag Team match of Jimmy and Jey Uso against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at WWE Backlash on May 5, 2024.

If Solo wins, then that gives him an upper hand to take full control of Bloodline, and then Roman Reigns finally returns to confront Solo Sikoa and reestablish himself as the Tribal Chief.

Some fans also predict Roman Reigns will return as the babyface. However, the chances of this happening are less. It also remains to be seen whether Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes in a rematch for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.



