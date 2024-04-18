Rumor: Drew Gulak Gets Removed From WWE NXT Following Ronda Rousey’s Accusations of Inappropriate Behavior

WWE wrestler Drew Gulak is headed up for some terrible times in his professional career. After some heinous allegations by former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey against him, Gulak’s wrestling career can take some serious setbacks. On April 3, Rousey revealed during a television interview that Drew Gulak had once tried to grab the strings of her sweatpants at WWE backstage, which made her extremely uncomfortable.

This happened in 2022, and she had contended that though there were several other people around, nobody objected to it, and Drew was also unapologetic for his act. She said that she later went and confronted Gulak for his cheap act, and she warned him that if she found him doing anything like this with some other woman, he would be in big trouble.

Gulak came under fire as soon as these allegations came on board. Even though he came up with his side of the story, the fire had started to spread. WWE took serious note of the matter, and even though it did not announce anything officially, Drew Gulak was immediately removed from the promotions. Check out what Gulak had said in his defence on Rousey's allegations.

Has Drew Gulak been removed from the NXT brand?

Now, the rumor is that Drew Gulak has been removed from the NXT brand, where he regularly performs. He wasn’t seen on the NXT show since Rousey made those allegations against him on April 3. On the April 9 episode of NXT, Gulak was absent. And now, on this week’s show, Tony D’Angelo told members of the Gulak faction that he had ‘taken care of’ one of them but had not been paid for it.

Charlie Demsey, another NXT wrestler being part of the story, during the NXT show this week referred to Gulak as trash that needed to be taken care of.

“Who said anything about payment? I thought you were doing this for the good of the business. There was trash, and it needed to be taken care of. And that’s what you did - you happened to do the industry a bit of good while you were at it,” he said.



What did Ronda Rousey say?

The former UFC champion, Ronda Rousey, doesn’t mince her words while speaking. While referring to the incident, she initially didn’t take Gulak’s name, but was ultimately revealed. “Drew Gulak. Drew Gulak—that’s who it was. I confronted him later and I was like, ‘If I ever hear about you putting your hands on any other woman like this or doing anything like this to me ever again, we’re going to have a problem.’ He was like, ‘No, no, no. I’m glad you said something to me.”

Rousey hasn’t spoken on Gulak after his, but WWE, which has been under fire for harboring an unsafe environment for women, is leaving no stone unturned to clean its image. After the sexual trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, the company has been very particular about women’s safety.

